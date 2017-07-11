Collins' extra-inning walk-off slam lifts Dash

But there was no case of the new work-week blues for the 22-year-old, who fought through an early wake-up call to provide some excitement Monday night.

Collins slugged a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the 11th inning to lift Class A Advanced Winston-Salem to an 8-4 win over Carolina at BB&T Ballpark.

Gameday box score

It was the second homer in as many games and 12th of the season for the No. 7 White Sox prospect, who set a career high with five RBIs and matched a personal best with three hits. Collins has driven in nine runs in his last four games, giving him 38 for the season.

"I was looking for a fastball to hit and just trying to get that last run in," Collins said. "[Frank Lopez] left it up and I was able to put the barrel of the bat on the ball, and it did what it did. I certainly wasn't trying to hit a homer in that situation, but rather just trying to get that winning run in and that's what ended up happening."

Video: Winston-Salem's Collins hits game-winning slam

Collins erased a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single to right field. He singled to center in the third and scored on Seby Zavala's two-run single to right. The 10th overall pick in the 2016 Draft popped out to end the fourth, but helped set up Winston-Salem's tying run with a sacrifice bunt in the seventh. Collins went down swinging to end the ninth before launching his first career slam over the right-field fence.

The only other player to belt a walk-off grand slam at BB&T Ballpark was Joey DeMichele on Aug. 24, 2013

The long ball capped a whirlwind weekend for MLB.com's No. 68 overall prospect, a native of Pembroke Pines, Florida who played at the University of Miami. Participating in the All-Star Futures Game in front of so many friends and family at Marlins Park was an added bonus. The backstop went 0-for-1 after entering the contest in the top of the sixth.

"It really was amazing. Just to be able to go home for a couple of days and see my parents and other family was nice," Collins said. "Being able to play in the Futures Game was a huge honor and one of my big goals. It was awesome to see so many of these guys I read about and hear about that are tearing it up. Many of them will probably be in the bigs soon, so it was really fun to be able to play with them and hang out inside and outside the locker room.

MiLB include

"The whole weekend was just amazing. Walking around the hotel and seeing Mike Lowell, Edgar Renteria ... the guys I grew up rooting for. I was at the 2003 World Series [between the Marlins and Yankees] and I looked up to those guys. It was surreal to be able to talk and get to know them a little. It just made the entire weekend that much more special."

Chicago's No. 9 prospect, Luis Alexander Basabe, singled twice and stole two bases, while Zavala drove in three runs.

Trent Clark, Milwaukee's No. 6 prospect, collected two doubles, walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run for the Mudcats.