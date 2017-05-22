Dodgers Top Chihuahuas in 10 Innings

El Paso, Texas - Jack Murphy provided a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Oklahoma City Dodgers pitching staff struck out 18 batters in a 5-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night at Southwest University Park.

The Dodgers (23-18) once led by as many as three runs, but the Chihuahuas (20-24) battled back and eventually tied the game in seventh inning on a solo home run by Dusty Coleman. The game remained tied, 4-4, heading to extra innings.

Alex Verdugo led off the 10th with a single and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Trayce Thompson. Two batters later with two runners on and two outs, Murphy singled into right-center field to score Verdugo and put the Dodgers back in front.

In the bottom of the inning, Grant Dayton retired the first two batters on flyouts before Rocky Gale doubled to keep the game alive and put the tying run in scoring position. With the count 3-2 on Jabari Blash, Dayton blew a fastball past Blash to end the game, as Dayton recorded his first save of the season.

The strikeout of Blash was the team's 18th, tying a season high. The Dodgers also fanned 18 batters in an 11-inning game in Omaha on May 1, and seventeen of the 18 strikeouts Sunday were on swinging third strikes.

The Dodgers never trailed Sunday and struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning. With one out, the Dodgers drew three consecutive walks, and Thompson followed with a sacrifice fly to get OKC on the board.

In the top of the third, Drew Maggi added another sacrifice fly to stretch the lead to 2-0. The Chihuahuas responded in the bottom of the inning. Nick Buss led off with a triple, and two batters later, pitcher Matt Magill hit a double to deep center field to cut OKC's lead to one.

The Dodgers scored twice in the fourth after having the bases empty with two outs. Willie Calhoun homered out to right field, marking his fourth home run in five games and his ninth home run of the season. Scott Van Slyke then doubled, and O'Koyea Dickson followed with a RBI single to make it 4-1.

But again the bottom of the inning, the Chihuahuas matched the Dodgers. Carlos Asuaje drew a leadoff walk and immediately scored on a RBI double by Hector Sanchez. Later the inning with two outs, El Paso got back within one on a RBI single by Coleman.

Coleman pulled the Chihuahuas even in his next at-bat. Leading off the seventh inning, he hit a solo homer to left-center field to tie the game.

Both teams had two runners reach base in the eighth, and each went down in order in the ninth inning. Justin Marks pitched two scoreless and hitless frames across the eighth and ninth innings to pick up his first win since joining OKC. Marks (1-0) recorded two strikeouts and issued two walks.

Former OKC Dodger Logan Bawcom took the loss for El Paso. Bawcom (0-2) pitched the 10th and allowed one run and two hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.

Dodgers starting pitcher Wilmer Font returned to the mound after his historic 15-strikeout performance Monday night against Sacramento. Font pitched five innings Sunday and racked up 10 more strikeouts for his third double-digit strikeout game of the season. He's now up to 73 strikeouts on the season, taking the overall Minor League lead. Font left the game after allowing three runs, five hits and two walks.

Murphy went 2-for-4 with a walk and collected his first multi-hit game of the season. He was one of three Dodgers with a multi-hit game, and Verdugo led the Dodgers with three hits.

With the win, the Dodgers improved to 2-3 in extra innings and have now won six of their last seven games overall to get to a season-best five games above .500.

The Dodgers finish their series in El Paso at 12:05 p.m. Central time Monday. Live coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.