Minor League Baseball and ISM Connect set to revolutionize live event fan engagement with multiyear partnership

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- Minor League Baseball ™ (MiLB™) today announced a long-term agreement with ISM Connect -- a leading provider of data metric smart screen engagement technology built to promote enhanced live event experiences -- to form a new digital network to connect MiLB teams, partners and fans across the country.

ISM Connect's network of high-definition LCD smart screens will provide select MiLB stadiums with innovative technology and data capabilities to create meaningful connections with fans before, during and after ballpark events. Through dynamic digital display screens, interactive experiences and social media integrations, fans can engage with unique and custom content, digital marketing, and more. The new technology will gather and generate data about consumers in each MiLB market with an eye towards driving enhanced fan engagement, increasing event-based revenue and facilitating meaningful access for strategic partners.

En Español

As an integral part of the ISM Connect partnership, MiLB will soon announce a first-of-its-kind naming rights partner for the network, aligning with a major U.S. brand who will spearhead the efforts to develop and amplify this digital network.

ISM Connect's solutions will give MiLB teams a new means to disseminate their marketing messaging and allow them to monetize new inventory by building the network's capabilities into existing or new business partnerships. Leveraging ISM's content management system to produce, schedule, and manage targeted marketing and custom branded content will allow teams to drive engagement, incremental revenue and brand conversions.

"ISM Connect's digital engagement network will transform how Minor League Baseball teams and ballparks connect their technology to their fans and in turn, enhance the overall consumer experience," said David Wright, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer for Minor League Baseball. "This partnership will allow us to understand and connect with our fans on a deeper level, while continuing to evolve as a leader in the technology space."

"MiLB's unparalleled reach and scale along with their local market connectivity is a perfect fit for our network," said Kent Heyman, CEO of ISM Connect. "Baseball clubs, fans, and brands across the country will all uniquely benefit from ISM's contextual live event advertising platform and the actionable insights we deliver to help measure live event engagement and campaign performance."

ISM Connect is yet another addition to MiLB's growing portfolio of technology partners helping fuel the growth of Minor League Baseball including Tickets.com, FIS Global and Satisfi Labs.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. Fans are coming out in unprecedented numbers to this one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Minor League Baseball ballparks. In 2017, Minor League Baseball attracted 41.8 million fans to its ballparks to see the future stars of the sport hone their skills. From the electricity in the stands to the excitement on the field, Minor League Baseball has provided affordable family-friendly entertainment to people of all ages since its founding in 1901. For more information visit MiLB.com.

Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About ISM Connect

ISM Connect delivers monetizable high-definition LCD smart screen installations equipped with real time audience analysis capabilities to multi-purpose sports and entertainment venues, retail centers and cities across the U.S. Formed in July 2017 through Customer Mobile's acquisition of Ingenuity Sun Media and CrowdJoy, ISM Connect aims to revolutionize the out-of-home consumer entertainment experience, expand live audience intelligence and increase revenue potential for its partners by way of a nationally scalable and targetable network. ISM Connect has deployed smart screen networks in over 30 markets across the country to date. For more information, visit www.ISMConnect.io.

Follow ISM Connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.