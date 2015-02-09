MiLB, Satisfi Labs partner to enhance fan experience

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced a new collaboration with Satisfi Labs, a leading artificial intelligence engagement platform, to create a bilingual customer service AI conversation platform for more than 30 MiLB teams. This unique partnership marks the first time a sports league will communicate with its fans in both English and Spanish by leveraging Satisfi Labs' AI capabilities.

This new product solution will amplify MiLB's national multicultural initiative "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®" (It's Fun to Be a Fan®") and its new "Copa de la Diversión™" ("Fun Cup™") season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. The interface will initially be made available to the participating "Copa" teams to support their respective fan engagement efforts.

The AI platform will operate within individual teams' Facebook Messenger pages and serve to answer fans' questions pertaining to aspects of the gameday experience such as ticketing, parking, and other common inquiries surrounding the venue, game, and teams, while providing unique answers based on the users' locations. The platform's bilingual capability allows each team to effectively connect and engage with their fans in the language of their choice to provide the right information, at the right place, in real-time.

"Our new partnership with Satisfi Labs reinforces our tech-infused strategy specifically designed to improve the fan experience any time they engage with MiLB," said David Wright, Minor League Baseball Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer. "This cutting-edge technology will better our ability to understand the fan journey by providing a platform for our teams to engage a more diverse audience and turn data into intelligent action."

"We've developed several unique platforms for brands across entertainment, retail, and sports, but this is the first tool we've created that can communicate as efficiently in Spanish as in English. We're excited to expand our offerings in AI conversation platforms to the Hispanic community and support one of the largest sports leagues in the U.S. in its effort to better connect with all of its fans," said Don White, CEO and Co-Founder of Satisfi Labs.

MiLB and Satisfi Labs plan to roll out an expanded AI conversation platform and league-wide fan engagement tool for the 2019 season.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. Fans are coming out in unprecedented numbers to this one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Minor League Baseball ballparks. In 2017, Minor League Baseball attracted 41.8 million fans to its ballparks to see the future stars of the sport hone their skills. From the electricity in the stands to the excitement on the field, Minor League Baseball has provided affordable family-friendly entertainment to people of all ages since its founding in 1901. For more information visit MiLB.com.

Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagramand Twitter.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is an intelligent engagement platform that combines the speed and accuracy of artificial intelligence with the ease of real conversation. Satisfi Labs offers a unique location-based solution which enhances the in and out of venue & retail experience by customers 24/7, on any device and platform. More information can be found at https://www.satis.fi.