Avelino, River Cats sweep way to PCL title

The Giants' No. 27 prospect lined a single off the glove of pitcher Ralph Garza to produce the tying and go-ahead runs as the River Cats completed a three-game sweep of the Express with a 7-5 win, capturing their first Pacific Coast League Championship in 11 years.

When the ball came off the bat, it appeared as though Abiatal Avelino had grounded into an inning-ending, rally-killing double play as Sacramento trailed Round Rock by a run in the eighth inning on Friday night. Moments later, it became clear the ball -- and the game -- were heading in a different direction.

Video: Avelino puts River Cats ahead

Jacob Heyward and Ronnie Freeman drew back-to-back walks with one out in the eighth against right-hander Carson LaRuebefore Garza entered and issued another free pass to Levi Michael. Avelino took one pitch and fouled off another before slapping a ground ball up the middle, setting up an apparent double play.

Instead, the ball ricocheted off Garza's mitt and rolled into shallow right field. Heyward trotted home from third and Freeman raced around from second to give Sacramento a 6-5 lead. Mike Gerber followed with a groundout to first that plated Michael with an insurance run.

Gameday box score

Round Rock had taken the lead in the seventh when Jack Mayfield drew a bases-loaded walk off right-hander Tyler Cyr. The River Cats turned to switch-pitcher Pat Venditte, who got Astros No. 28 prospect Taylor Jones to ground into a double play that ended the inning.

Venditte (1-0) earned the win after getting one more out and allowing one hit in the eighth. Carlos Navas gave up four runs over four innings to start the game, but four River Cats relievers combined to allow six hits and one run over the final five frames.

Complete playoff coverage

It's the fifth PCL championship for Sacramento, which had not won one since claiming back-to-back titles in 2007-08. The River Cats will play International League champ Columbus on Tuesday in the Triple-A National Championship Game.