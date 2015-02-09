Fightins' Haseley continues power surge

Philadelphia's No. 4 prospect homered for the third time in five games and added two singles as Double-A Reading fell to Trenton, 8-7, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Haseley hadn't gone yard since July 20 before his current power binge began on Aug. 17 and continued in the third inning Wednesday. The outfielder clubbed a two-out solo homer to right field in the home half of the inning for the game's first run, his sixth shot at Double-A this year.

After walking to lead off the sixth, Haseley singled to left in the seventh and crossed the plate on a two-run double by No. 23 Phillies prospect Cornelius Randolph. The 22-year-old opened the ninth by lining a single to center, posting his first multi-hit game since Aug. 9 and first three-hit performance since July 24. His big night extended his modest hitting streak to five games.

Following a slow start to the month, the University of Virginia product is batting .308 in August with a .370 on-base percentage and a .462 slugging percentage.

Haseley started the season with Class A Advanced Clearwater and hit .300/.343/.415 in 79 games. He entered Tuesday night a .309/.403/.463 hitter in Double-A, and his six homers in the Eastern League surpassed his total from the Florida State League in 42 fewer games played.