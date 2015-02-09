Bohm continues torrid start for Threshers

The top Phillies prospect went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Class A Advanced Clearwater's 6-3 win over Lakeland on Tuesday night at Spectrum Field.

Alec Bohm is making multi-hit games look routine during his first two weeks in the Florida State League.

It was Bohm's fourth consecutive game with multiple hits and also his fourth straight with an RBI.

"I've just felt really comfortable, in a good rhythm and seeing the ball well," he said, "and good things are happening for me."

MLB.com's No. 52 overall prospect skied an 0-1 pitch to center field for a double off starter Jesus Rodriguez (1-4) in the first inning. The third baseman went to center again for another double in the third, driving in Daniel Brito, then lined a single to center in the fifth off the right-hander.

Bohm, the third overall pick in last year's Draft, has hit safely in six straight and 11 of 13 games since being promoted from Class A Lakewood on April 30.

"When they moved me up, they told me it's the same game, don't change anything. Don't try to change what you're doing, change your approach, any of that. Just be who you are," he said.

Bohm is batting .345 with a .973 OPS, two homers among seven extra-base hits and 10 RBIs for the Threshers. In 22 South Atlantic League games, he hit .367/.441/.595 with three homers, 11 RBIs and three stolen bases.

"It's kind of what all the swings in the cage, all the stuff you do in the offseason is for," Bohm said. "It's good to see the results, and they keep telling me that you're doing the right things. It's nice because it makes up for all those days when you're 0-for-4, 0-for-3 and stuff's not falling."

Bohm split his debut season between the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League and Class A Short Season Williamsport, putting up a .252/.335/.324 slash line with eight extra base hits and 17 RBIs.

And although the power numbers weren't where the Wichita State product would have liked, he said he wasn't worried about the results.

"I learned a lot about myself and the game and everything," he said. "Something I wanted to do was hit the ball out in front of the plate a little more, and doing that has kind of led to me slugging the ball a little better."

Bohm worked during Spring Training with new Phillies Minor League hitting coordinator Jason Ochart and assistant hitting coordinator Russ Steinhorn. He didn't have to change that much, but he's seeing better results.

"More of those balls that were maybe one-hop to the second baseman or shortstop are now going into the gap as doubles," Bohm said.

Phillies No. 18 prospect Nick Maton recorded his second three-hit game in a row and seventh straight multi-hit effort for the Threshers. Bohm and the shortstop played in Spring Training games together, got to know each other and are thriving next to each other on the left side of the infield.

"We're definitely kind of happy out there on the field at third and short," Bohm said, "talking a little bit during the game, looking over at each other and saying little things about the hitter and what he's doing and everything. It's a little easier when you're both going well."

Three batters after Bohm's double in the fourth, Maton faced Rodriguez with two outs.

"He hit one out of the stadium," Bohm said of Maton's roundtripper. "It's nice to see him doing well."