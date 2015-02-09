Bohm scratching out hits with BlueClaws

Philadelphia's top-ranked prospect went 3-for-5 with a go-ahead home run and three RBIs as Class A Lakewood toppled Rome, 10-5, on Monday night at State Mutual Stadium.

Another day at the ballpark, another multi-hit game for Alec Bohm.

Selected third overall in last year's Draft, Bohm has gone 8-for-12 in the past three games. He is hitting .367, second in the South Atlantic League to Hagerstown's KJ Harrison (.438).

A large part of his success at the plate is a routine carried over from Wichita State.

"In pregame, I like to ramp it up -- tee work, flips, batting practice, the fastball machine," said Bohm, who set the school's single-season record with three grand slams in 2018.

The highest drafted player in American Athletic Conference history admitted "the routine has changed a little, not a lot. I try to make it more game-like, so I'm ready to hit when the game starts. As a hitter, it's about feeling comfortable."

MLB.com's No. 56 overall prospect grounded out in the first inning and flew out to right field in the third against Atlanta's No. 27 prospect Jasseel De La Cruz before hitting a one-out double to center in the fifth.

With two outs in the seventh, Bohm launched an opposite-field two-run homer off right-hander Victor Vodnik (0-1) to give Lakewood a 4-2 lead.

Phillies No. 14 prospect Rafael Marchan doubled to right field to set up Bohm's game-changing at-bat.

"I was just trying to get a hard ground ball, a fly ball, something hard just to drive in the run," he said. "It was a mistake [by Vodnick] with two strikes. It was a fastball away. He tried to elevate the ball, but left it sitting there. When I hit it, I thought, 'Oh, that's got a chance.'"

The 22-year-old added his third hit -- an RBI single to center against lefty Dilmer Mejia -- during the BlueClaws' five-run eighth.

It marked the sixth multiple-hit effort by Bohm in the past 10 games, including a three-hit showing against Lexington on Friday. His 22 hits are tied for the league lead with Rome's Trey Harris and Hagerstown's Gilbert Lara.

"Early in the year, I was hitting the ball hard and I was wearing some tough outs," said the 6-foot-5 native of Omaha, Nebraska. "Whether I'm 0-for-4 or 4-for-4, I want to be prepared. I'm having some success lately and it's a result of really trusting my routine."

Southpaw Jhordany Mezquita (1-2) picked up the win after giving up three runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Tyler Carr earned his first career save, yielding one hit and striking out one in 1 1/3 innings.

De La Cruz allowed two runs -- one earned -- on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four while lowering his ERA to 2.00.