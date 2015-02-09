Kirilloff named Twins' Player of the Year

The Twins rewarded their No. 2 prospect for his breakout season by naming him the recipient of the Sherry Robertson Award as Minor League Player of the Year. Left-hander Lewis Thorpe received the Jim Rantz Award as Pitcher of the Year on Sunday.

In his first full professional season, Alex Kirilloff showed what he could do with a clean bill of health and made a case that he was a bargain as the 15th overall pick in the 2016 Draft.

Video: Kirilloff hits his first FSL homer for Miracle

Kirilloff missed the entire 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. But before he injured his left elbow, the 20-year-old outfielder won 2016 Appalachian League Player of the Years honors after batting .306/.341/.454 with 17 extra-base hits and 33 RBIs in 55 games with Rookie-level Elizabethton.

This season, MLB.com's No. 30 overall prospect hit .348/.392/.578 with 20 dingers, 44 doubles, seven triples and 101 RBIs in 130 games between Class A Cedar Rapids and Class A Advanced Fort Myers. Kirilloff also represented Team USA in the Futures Game in Washington, D.C. where he went 2-for-2 with a run scored.

The Pittsburgh-area high school product was a driving force for the Miracle as they won the Florida State League championship. In six postseason games, Kirilloff went 11-for-27 with a homer, two doubles and six runs scored. His first career five-hit effort boosted Fort Myers into the Championship Series.

Thorpe split time between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester, combining for an 8-7 record and 3.54 ERA in 26 games, including 25 starts. He registered 157 strikeouts and walked 36 over 129 2/3 innings. The 22-year-old, who missed all of 2015 and 2016 following Tommy John surgery, fanned 26 in 21 2/3 frames with the Red Wings.

The Australia native also appeared in the Futures Game as a member of the World Team and surrendered one of Kirilloff's two hits. Overall, he held opponents to a .250 batting average this year.