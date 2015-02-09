Kirilloff, Lewis getting in Fort Myers groove

Top Twins prospect Royce Lewis and third-ranked Alex Kirilloff combined for four doubles, five runs and three RBIs as the Class A Advanced Miracle fell to the Hammerheads, 12-11, in 11 innings at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

With two top prospects leading the offense, the Fort Myers bats might not have been miraculous, but they bode well for the future.

"It was a long game," said Kirilloff. "Both sides were going back and forth, both teams throwing punches. It was a battle and a good game. We came out on the short end of the stick, but we have two more against the Hammerheads to keep working, and hopefully come out on top in at least one of those games."

The duo got started in the second inning when Lewis blasted his third double to center in his ninth Florida State League game to score Jhonny Santos, Travis Blankenhorn and Shane Carrier. The 19-year-old scored after Mark Contreras reached on a throwing error by third baseman James Nelson, the ninth-ranked Marlins prospect.

Kirilloff lined his ninth double of the season to right field in the sixth. He came around to score after Blankenhorn reached on a fielding error by first baseman Lazaro Alonso. The 20-year-old doubled again to center in the eighth and crossed the plate when shortstop Luis Pintor made a throwing error on a lineout by Caleb Hamilton.

In the 10th, Kirilloff racked up his third consecutive double with a ground ball to left, scoring when second baseman Riley Mahan, the Marlins No. 17 prospect, made a throwing error on a ball hit by Twins No. 21 prospect Ben Rortvedt.

"I've been sticking with my approach, just not trying to do too much," said Kirilloff. "Just trying to get my pitch and get good ones to hit. That's been the main thing, and it's worked out."

Lewis, the 11th overall prospect in baseball, scored a go-ahead run in the 10th frame when Taylor Grzelakowski drove him in as the automatic baserunner with a sacrifice fly.

Since being called up to the Florida State League on July 14, the first overall pick in last year's Draft is hitting .289. Kirilloff improved to .353 from .287 on July 12, and the No. 66 overall prospect has amassed three games with at least three hits in that time.

"I've been patient and trying to control the zone," he said. "Not chasing pitches that I can't do much with. That's been the biggest thing lately. I feel a little more comfortable now than I did when I got here, I can certainly say that. I've just been trying to stay consistent day in and day out with the team, monitoring my approach."

Kirilloff has taken note of the way Lewis continues to get acclimated to the Class A Advanced level.

"He's been making adjustments," said Kirilloff. "It's a little bit harder to hit here than other leagues. He's doing a good job of adjusting and staying with his approach and his game too. He's a great asset to the team and a good teammate. He did a really good job tonight."

Nelson drove in three runs and scored twice on a three-hit night while Anfernee Seymour added three hits and two runs for the Hammerheads.

Sandy Alcantara, the No. 88 overall prospect, was tagged for five runs -- four earned -- on four hits and two walks in his first rehab start with Jupiter. He also hit a batter in his first action in a month after going on the disabled list with a right axillary infection.