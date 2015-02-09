Kirilloff's two jacks power Kernels

Kirilloff homered twice and set a career high with four hits while driving in four runs to lead Class A Cedar Rapids past Kane County, 10-3, on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. The No. 6 Twins prospect added a pair of singles to register his third multi-hit effort in the past seven games.

The duo of Alex Kirilloff and Royce Lewis have created a buzz in the Midwest League and for good reason. But it's the less heralded of the two players who is showing a lost season in 2017 has done nothing to slow his progress.

His performance against the Cougars continued an All-Star season for Kirilloff, who had not played an official game since 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2017..

"It's been great and I'm really just trying to enjoy it and take each day as it comes," the 20-year-old said. "Just being able to play again has been a blessing. Performance-wise, I want to build off what I've done right so far, pace myself for a long season and take it day by day."

Kirilloff grounded out in the first inning and cranked a three-run homer to left-center field in the third. He singled to right in the fourth, flied out in the sixth and slugged his second roundtripper of the game over the right-field fence leading off the eighth. MLB.com's No. 99 overall prospect added an RBI single to right in the ninth to complete the first four-hit game of his career. It was his second four-RBI effort in the last 10 games and his third this season. Kirilloff drove in a personal-high six runs during his first career multi-homer game on April 11.

"I wouldn't say I'm surprised [at the success after missing a year]," he said. "I take a lot of pride in my craft and my game. But to say I'm surprised really wouldn't be true. Hopefully I can just stay consistent with things. The last week or so had been a combination of not seeing the ball well and just baseball being baseball. I saw the ball better tonight for sure, but I don't want to get caught up too much in any one at-bat. Even if I'm two hits in, you move on to the third one. I want to keep things as simple as I can. I've learned if you're able to do that, it can bring good success."

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native leads the Midwest League with 36 extra-base hits, 13 homers and 55 RBIs and is third in hitting at .329. It's all added up to a spot on the Western Division All-Star squad, which will hit the field June 19 in Lansing, Michigan.

"Any All-Star selection is flattering and I give all glory to God for that," Kirilloff said. "I have a lot of family coming to see me play. I'll be competing in the Home Run Derby too. It'll be fun, but also provide a little break to recharge my mind and body. I'm looking forward to it."

Lewis had two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run. It was the third multi-hit effort in five games for Minnesota's top prospect. Robby Rinn went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI while 29th-ranked Jose Miranda doubled twice, scored two times and drove in a run.

Cedar Rapids starter Bailey Ober (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Kane County starting pitcher Matt Peacock (3-3) was charged with six runs -- four earned -- on a season-high 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old walked one and struck out one.