Angels' Adell heading to Cal League

The Angels' top-ranked prospect was promoted to Class A Advanced Inland Empire on Tuesday after spending the first six weeks of the 2018 season with Class A Burlington.

After only 25 games in the Midwest League, Jo Adell is on the move.

A thumb injury cost Adell about two weeks of the season, but he's hit .367 with five home runs and 13 RBIs since coming off the disabled list on May 8. The 19-year-old had six home runs, 29 RBIs and four stolen bases for the Bees. In his first game back from the injury, Adell collected four hits.

"I'm feeling really good right now, back to 100 percent, and it was great to get back out there," Adell told MiLB.com after that game.

He followed that performance with another four-hit game one week later. The 2017 first-round pick currently owns a seven-game hitting streak and finished his Burlington tenure with a 1.009 OPS.

"Jo is a special player," Bees hitting coach Matt Spring told MiLB.com earlier this year. "The most impressive thing about him is his decision-making at the plate. He doesn't really chase pitches frequently and he swings at balls that he can hit hard, and the results take care of themselves. Having Jo in there changes the whole lineup. I'm pretty blessed with hitters on this team, but someone as electric as Jo really just makes the lineup that much better."

Adell will now look to do the same for an Inland Empire team that ranks in the bottom half of the California League in runs scored.

Video: Adell homers to left for Burlington