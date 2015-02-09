Cougars' Chisholm breaks out power bat

Entering Saturday's game for Class A Kane County, the D-backs' No. 3 prospect had six hits in the last 42 at-bats (.143). He turned that around with three swings.

After hitting .326/.431/.605 in April, Jazz Chisholm found May not to his liking.

Video: Kane County's Chisholm knocks second homer

The Bahamas native homered to right field in the first inning, hit a two-run blast to center in the sixth and lined an RBI single to left in the eighth as the Cougars defeated Peoria, 8-4, at Dozer Park.

The confident 20-year-old had a simple explanation for his success.

"I just changed my approach. I went back to my old approach," he said. "I just wanted to hit the ball hard. They were playing me different [while I was hot. So] I started trying to place the ball instead of just trying to hit it hard.

"I was just trying to get a bloop."

The shortstop led D-backs Minor Leaguers in homers during Spring Training after crushing nine in 62 games in 2016, his debut season with Rookie-level Missoula. He hit one last year but missed most of the season due to a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The two homers pushed his total to six. Despite that, he doesn't consider himself a power hitter.

"I'm not a launch-angle guy," said Chisholm, who admires the swings of Ken Griffey Jr. and Robinson Cano. "I don't consider myself a power guy; I'm more of a gap-to-gap guy."

The D-backs want Chisholm to recognize that as well. Although he has what the club calls easy power, it wants him to tone down his aggressive swings.

"The Diamondbacks have told me I need to cut down on my swing. Other guys say I'm a power guy, but I don't think of myself as a power guy," he said. "I really swing hard, really hard.

"Most of the time, I swing 110 percent, almost every swing. They want me to have maybe a 75 percent swing because I have easy power. I just need to cut down on my swing. Because when I cut down on my swing, my contact point is amazing."

The Cougars put together some great swings on Saturday, with Chisholm leading a 12-hit attack. Tim Susnara contributed a pair of doubles and Gabriel Maciel singled twice.

Right-hander Brian Shaffer (2-2) benefited from the scoring and allowed two runs on six hits in six innings.

But Chisholm was the story. He compared himself to two of the sweetest-swinging lefty hitters and has no doubt he can produce.

"All my life I grew up watching Robinson Cano with that smooth swing and easy power. I think about Cano, I think about Ken Griffey Jr.," he said. "The Diamondbacks told me that easy power is great to have. And guys I have faced have said even though you swing hard, you have a smooth swing."

Against Peoria, that swing came up big.