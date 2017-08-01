Braves calling up Albies for big league debut

The Braves are calling up Ozzie Albies, their No. 2 prospect , from Triple-A Gwinnett for Tuesday night's game against the visiting Dodgers, according to MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo. Albies will need to be added to Atlanta's 25-man and 40-man rosters before the move can become official, though the Braves already have an open 40-man spot.

The 20-year-old middle infielder was hitting .285/.330/.440 with nine homers, eight triples, 21 doubles and 21 steals in 97 games for the G-Braves this season. After a somewhat slow start, he's heated up over the last two months with a .304/.351/.500 line and 21 extra-base hits in 47 games since June 1.

Ranked as MLB.com's No. 19 overall prospect, Albies began the season as the youngest regular position player in the International League, though he ended last season at that level as well. He held that title until top Braves prospect Ronald Acuna joined the circuit in July. When he does make his debut, Albies will be the first Major League player born in 1997.

Video: Gwinnett's Albies hits ninth homer

Despite his relative youth, the switch-hitter has shown an impressive bat since signing for $350,000 out of Curacao in July 2013. He's a career .304 hitter, though his best strength might be his speed, which earned a 70 grade from MLB.com and has helped him swipe at least 20 bases in each of his four Minor League seasons. That quickness, along with an above-average arm, allows him to be a defensive asset at shortstop or second base. He played mostly at short early in his career but moved to the keystone last season as Atlanta paired him with 2015 first overall pick Dansby Swanson as double-play partners. Albies has made 82 starts at second this season and 14 at short, though he hasn't played the latter since July 20. The Braves' dream double-play partnership won't be in the cards right away as Swanson, who hit .212 with a .599 OPS in the Majors this season, was optioned to Gwinnett on July 27.

How the Braves plan to use Albies is unclear. Veteran Brandon Phillips, who is hitting .290/.33/.435 this season, has held down the fort at second base, while utilityman Johan Camargo has taken over for Swanson as the club's everyday shortstop. Fellow utilityman Sean Rodriguez also rejoined the club July 17. It's unlikely that Atlanta would bring up Albies to be an option off the bench, so a move back to short might be the clearest path right now. However, his ability to play both positions should help Atlanta's chances of keeping his bat in the lineup.

Video: Gwinnett's Albies hits second double