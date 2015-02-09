M-Braves' Wright fans career-high 13

Video: Kyle Wright K's 13th

"I found my breaking ball and it was a really good pitch for me," said Wright. "I was able to throw it for strikes and get ahead in counts. I was able to put guys away with it. That was the one pitch that really worked. I also had pretty good fastball command, I was able to throw that for strikes as well."

After matching his personal best with eight punchouts against the same team June 21, Wright accounted for all but four of the outs he recorded with whiffs. He gave up four runs -- three earned -- on four hits and three walks, coming within one strikeout of the franchise mark set by Tommy Hanson in a no-hitter against Birmingham on July 25, 2008.

"I'm not sure what I can directly correlate it to, but I can say I built off that start," said Wright. "I'm trying to get better after each and every start. I was able to take some of the confidence I had in that game and bring it into this one. Sometimes I can't try to be so fine. Just attack the strike zone, don't always try to make the perfect pitch. A lot of times you try to make the perfect pitch and that's when you either get hit or you start to nitpick and miss the strike zone more than you intend to. For me, it's just been trying to attack the zone with all of my pitches."

Jacksonville got to MLB.com's No. 27 overall prospect for three runs in the first inning, but he struck out the side in the second and third. Eric Jagielo ended the streak by leading off the fourth with his eighth homer of the season.

"I think I was just attacking," Wright said. "I had an interesting first inning. It didn't go quite the way I wanted to start the game. Those next two innings, I really wanted to get after it and put up some quick zeros and help the guys get back to swinging it."

The 22-year-old righty bounced back to retire the side and worked around Marlins No. 10 prospect Brian Miller's single by fanning three in the fifth, then followed a leadoff walk to Peter O'Brien in the sixth with two quick outs. He exited after throwing 63 of 102 pitches for strikes.

"I wouldn't say I've had to make any adjustments, but I'm getting used to it," said Wright. "I'd say by now, I'm used to being here and the main thing was getting used to being in a five-day rotation. I've gotten a lot of help from people in the Braves organization who have helped me find a fluid plan, and I've been throwing well and starting to understand what I need to be doing week in and week out."

Luis Marte smacked a two-run homer and Luis Valenzuela also had a pair of RBIs for the Braves.

Top Marlins prospect Monte Harrison got the Jumbo Shrimp going with a run-scoring triple in the first, while 16th-ranked Joe Dunand delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth.