'Jackets' Corry runs shutout streak to 32

The ninth-ranked Giants prospect extended his scoreless streak to 32 innings and recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts while holding Class A Rome in check for five frames. He allowed two hits and a walk before Augusta dropped the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader, 1-0, at State Mutual Stadium.

The wow factor is rising as Seth Corry continues to put up zeros -- and strikeouts.

It was the left-hander's fifth straight start without giving up a run. The last time he was touched up was a one-out, two-run homer by Asheville's Terrin Vavra in the third inning on July 13.

The 20-year-old jump-started his night by striking out the side in the first. He followed up with two punchouts in the second, then wrapped up the performance by fanning the final six batters he faced to up his South Atlantic League-leading total to 148 strikeouts.

"Everything I've been working on for the last year and recently is starting to click," Corry told MiLB.com on July 29. "Obviously, there are a couple of cues I work on to help repeat. I've worked on a few little things with our pitching coach [Clay Rapada], and I do everything I can to keep my delivery in line going toward home."

Augusta 10, Rome 7 | Rome 1, Augusta 0 (8)

The southpaw yielded a leadoff single to Hagen Owenby in the second and a one-out knock to Carlos Paraguate in the third before walking Greg Cullen with two down. He threw 56 of 87 pitches for strikes and lowered his league-leading ERA to 1.64.

After Corry's most recent start, Rapada praised the Utah native for sticking to the game plan.

"It's been a domino effect into his bullpens [sessions] and his games," the pitching coach said. "He's consistently staying out of deep counts and he trusts his stuff and he's aggressive in the zone.

"He's been able to locate pretty well down in the zone and off the plate a little."

Ryan Walker (2-2) followed Corry and kept the game scoreless until the eighth. Braulio Vasquez bunted to advance designated runner Ricardo Rodriguez. GreenJackets first baseman Frankie Tostado made an errant throw on the play, allowing Rodriguez to race home with the winning run.

Augusta won the opener, 10-7, as Giants No. 22 prospect Ricardo Genoves was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. It was his eighth roundtripper of the season and first in five games since he was promoted from Class A Short Season Salem-Keizer on Aug. 1. Tostado was 3-for-3 with a triple.