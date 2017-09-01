Orioles bring up catcher Sisco for MLB debut

The Orioles are calling up their top prospect for his Major League debut as part of September roster expansion, the club announced Friday.

Baltimore also selected the contracts of infielder Pedro Alvarez and right-hander Richard Rodriguez while recalling outfielder Joey Rickard and righty Jimmy Yacabonis -- all from Triple-A Norfolk -- with Major League rosters now allowed to include any member of the team's 40-man roster. Sisco needed to be added to the Orioles' 40-man before he could officially join the big club. Right-handers Logan Verrett and Tyler Wilson were designated for assignment to make room.

Tweet from @Orioles: The #Orioles have made the following roster moves: ��� Selected the contracts of INF Pedro ��lvarez, RHP Richard Rodriguez, & C Chance Sisco

Sisco was hitting .267/.340/.395 with seven homers and 23 doubles in 97 games for Norfolk this season. He joins fellow catchers Welington Castillo and Caleb Joseph on the Baltimore roster as the O's try to compete in a crowded American League Wild Card race.

Ranked as MLB.com's No. 50 overall prospect, the 22-year-old backstop was a second-round pick out of a California high school in 2013. His best asset is his ability to hit for a solid average -- he's a career .311 hitter in the Minors. Sisco, who bats from the left side, hasn't shown much power, however, with his seven home runs this year representing a career high. Widely considered a bat-first catcher, he's made strides defensively but has thrown out only 22.6 percent of attempted basestealers in the International League.

Because of his offensive value, Sisco has long been considered the Orioles' catcher of the future, especially after Matt Wieters departed via free agency last offseason. Castillo and Joseph will likely still split most of the time behind the plate, while Sisco serves as a left-handed bat off the bench and soaks up his first Major League experience in anticipation of a larger role in 2018.

With Sisco's promotion, five of MLB.com's top six catching prospects are now in the Majors. Francisco Mejia (Indians), Carson Kelly (Cardinals), Jorge Alfaro (Phillies) and Victor Caratini (Cubs) are the others.