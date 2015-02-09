Shorebirds' Rom extends scoreless streak

The Orioles' No. 28 prospect gave up one hit over five frames on Saturday, extending his scoreless streak to 14 2/3 innings and pitching Class A Delmarva to a 3-0 blanking of Hagerstown at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

It's been some time since an opponent crossed the plate with Drew Rom on the mound.

"There's the hope that you always go out there and put zeros on the board," Rom said. "I've been lucky enough to have it happen for me and I want to keep it going."

The only real threat the Suns mustered came in the second inning as Omar Meregildo doubled with two outs and reached third on a wild pitch. But the left-hander struck out Nic Perkins.

Only 19, the Kentucky native has adjusted to the Minors by keeping the same attitude that made him successful in high school.

"It's kind of the same mind-set. It's me versus the batter and I'm going to go out there and win every at-bat that I can," Rom said.

In spite of the recent success, Rom is keen on improving his repertoire.

"I feel like I'm throwing pretty well but sometimes my mechanics get out of sync and that's where my fastball is high and outside," he said. "Overall command of pitches and being able to throw any pitch at any count would be a nice step for me.

"We put in a lot of mechanical work … finishing through the catcher's mitt and being able to put my best stuff through the zone."

Rom's also aware that he has eight guys ready to make plays to help his cause.

"I have a defense behind me that is zeroed in, which is a great thing to have," he said.

A fourth-round pick in last year's Draft, Rom (2-0) lowered his ERA to 2.05, which ranks eighth in the South Atlantic League. He has 35 strikeouts over 26 2/3 innings and has not given up an earned run since April 20 against Greensboro.

Matt De La Rosa worked around two hits and a walk over two innings, striking out four for the Shorebirds. Tyler Joyner gave up a hit and two walks while fanning two over the final two frames for his second save.

Daniel Fajardo recorded the Shorebirds' lone RBI with a single in the first. Doran Turchin walked and scored twice.