P-Nats' Braymer spins seven hitless frames

The Washington left-hander retired the first 18 batters he faced and issued only a walk over seven frames Tuesday, but Class A Advanced Potomac ended up falling to Myrtle Beach, 1-0, in nine innings. The 24-year-old starter struck out nine, one shy of his season high.

Ben Braymer wasn't quite perfect, but it might not have mattered if he was.

Gameday box score

Braymer fanned the first two batters he faced -- D.J. Wilson, the Cubs No. 16 prospect, and fifth-ranked Aramis Ademan -- and racked up five through three frames. He needed only 37 pitches to get through the Pelicans lineup for the first time. Three innings later, he struck out Wladimir Galindo and Zach Davis to get through the order unscathed for a second time.

MiLB include

The 2016 18th-rounder out of Auburn walked Wilson to lead off the seventh, then retired the next three batters to end his outing. Right-hander Jacob Condra-Bogan kept the second column of the scoreboard clean with a hitless eighth, but the P-Nats couldn't capitalize in bottom of the frame.

Condra-Bogan came back out for the ninth and got Zach Davis and Wilson to ground out, but he fell behind Ademan, 3-1, before the shortstop singled to left field for Myrtle Beach's first hit, which scored Yeiler Peguero with the game's lone run.

Alex Lange, Cubs No. 3 prospect, was nearly as good for the Pelicans. Lange allowed two hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings.