Shuckers' Webb tosses gem in Game 1

The Brewers prospect took a no-hitter into the seventh and struck out seven over six-plus innings, yielding a hit and three walks, as Biloxi blanked Jackson, 7-0, in Game 1 of the best-of-5 Southern League Championship Series on Tuesday at The Ballpark at Jackson.

Even though Braden Webb had not pitched in 11 days, he picked up right where he left off -- putting zeros up on the board.

Webb (1-0) extended his scoreless streak to 14 innings, dating back to his Aug. 19 start against Pensacola, when he allowed one run over six innings. Since joining the Shuckers from Class A Advanced Carolina on Aug. 8, he's allowed four runs in five outings, which translates to a 1.38 ERA. In his final regular-season start, the University of South Carolina product recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts over six scoreless frames.

"I never want to go that long [without pitching]," he said. "But seeing as how it's such a long season, you got to have a rest period. I think it was a blessing to me, to be able to take time and rest and refocus in at the task at hand. We're in the Championship Series, so we got to be focused on wearing the ring now. All bets are off."

Before Webb took the mound, Biloxi staked him to a two-run lead. Brewers No. 15 prospect Troy Stokes Jr. drove in second-ranked Corey Ray with a double to center field off starter Taylor Widener, then scampered home on a passed ball by Dominic Miroglio.

"I just had to go out there and try to throw zeros for my team," the Owasso, Oklahoma, native said. "As a pitcher, it's my job to go out there and when something like that happens to get quick outs and get back in the dugout so we can try and do it again."

Webb walked Kevin Medrano in the first and Josh Prince leading off the second. But the 2016 third-round pick cruised from there, retiring 14 consecutive batters and keeping the Generals out of the hit column until the seventh.

"I had a little shaky first inning trying to find the strike zone, a new mound that I'd never pitched on before," he said. "I just had to breathe and attack the zone. My stuff played the way that it was supposed to, and trusting Max [McDowell] behind the plate and trusting my fielders and the offense came alive early in the game. It was just, overall, a great outing for the whole team."

Webb fanned five in a row at one point, striking out the side in the fifth. Still, thoughts of going the distance with a no-hitter in tow never creeped into his head.

"I wasn't even paying attention to that," the 23-year-old right-hander said. "I was focusing on getting guys out on however I had to get guys out. I was just trying to throw the ball over the plate."

Medrano walked to open the seventh and D-backs No. 17 prospect Domingo Leyba ended the no-hit bid with a double to right. Jeff Ames relieved Webb and fanned Marty Herum and Prince before inducing a soft grounder from Jay Gonzalez to escape the jam.

Another passed ball by Miroglio plated Stokes in the sixth and Brewers No. 4 prospect Lucas Erceg ripped a two-run double to right. Weston Wilson added an RBI single an inning later and Dillon Thomas cracked a solo shot in the ninth.

"It's been a fun ride," Webb said. "I'm just excited to see how these next few games play out."

Widener, the D-backs' third-ranked prospect, gave up five runs -- four earned -- on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts over five-plus innings.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Jackson.