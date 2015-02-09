Olivero, Crim lead Northwest All-Stars
D-backs, Rangers prospects take top honors after big seasons
By Chris Tripodi / MiLB.com | August 29, 2019 4:00 PM
Deyni Olivero and Blaine Crim took different routes to the Northwest League, but each of them ended up at the top after impressive 2019 seasons.
Olivero, who leads the Class A Short Season circuit with seven wins and a 2.12 ERA in 14 appearances for Hillsboro, was named Pitcher of the Year as the league revealed its end-of-season All-Star selections on Thursday. The D-backs signed the 6-foot-1 right-hander as an international free agent in 2015, and he made his stateside debut as a 19-year-old in August 2017.
Crim, who was named NWL MVP, was drafted by the Rangers in the 19th round in June and played two games in the Rookie-level Arizona League before moving up to Spokane, where he's batting .343/.401/.547 with eight home runs and a league-leading 44 RBIs. The 22-year-old first baseman also paces the circuit in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS (.948) and is tied for the lead with 69 hits.
Kristian Robinson, MLB.com's No. 90 overall prospect, was also named to the NWL's end-of-season All-Star team despite earning a promotion to Class A Kane County after 44 games at Hillsboro. The 18-year-old outfielder made his time with the Hops count, batting .319/.407/.558 with nine homers, 35 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 17 attempts.
Rockies No. 12 prospect Aaron Schunk, a second-round pick in June, represents Boise as the All-Star squad's third baseman. His .329/.388/.540 batting line would be among the league leaders if he had enough plate appearances to qualify, and he's added six home runs, 23 RBIs, 31 runs scored and four steals.
Adam Kloffenstein, Toronto's 11th-ranked prospect, rivals Olivero as one of the league's top pitchers. In 13 starts with Vancouver, the 2018 third-round pick is 4-4 and ranks second in the league in ERA (2.24) and innings pitched (64 1/3). A third-round pick in 2018, the right-hander is tied for second with 64 strikeouts and places third with a 1.09 WHIP.
Below is the complete list of Northwest League end-of-season All-Stars and honorees:
2019 NORTHWEST LEAGUE end-of-season ALL-STARS and honorees
|NAME
|POS
|TEAM
|MLB ORG
|David Garcia
|C
|Spokane
|TEX
|Blaine Crim ¹
|1B
|Spokane
|TEX
|Kelvin Melean
|2B
|Tri-City
|SD
|Aaron Schunk
|3B
|Boise
|COL
|Patrick Frick
|SS
|Everett
|SEA
|Edmond Americaan
|OF
|Eugene
|CHC
|Alexander Canario
|OF
|Salem-Keizer
|SF
|Kristian Robinson
|OF
|Hillsboro
|ARI
|Franklin Labour
|DH
|Salem-Keizer
|SF
|Kervin Castro
|P
|Salem-Keizer
|SF
|Adam Kloffenstein
|P
|Vancouver
|TOR
|Werner Leal
|P
|Spokane
|TEX
|Deyni Olivero ²
|P
|Hillsboro
|ARI
|Marcos Tineo
|P
|Hillsboro
|ARI
|Kenny Hook
|MGR
|Spokane
|TEX
¹ denotes Most Valuable Player
² denotes Pitcher of the Year
Chris Tripodi is a producer for MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @christripodi.