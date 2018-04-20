Rutherford racks up career night at plate

The White Sox No. 7 prospect went 4-for-5 with a professional-best four RBIs in Class A Advanced Winston-Salem's 9-5 win over Salem at BB&T Ballpark. The outing came on the heels of a three-hit contest the night before for Rutherford, now hitting .404 through 11 games.

Blake Rutherford came into Thursday's game with four RBIs this season. He doubled that with a career night.

This season, the 20-year-old has amassed three hits or more three times after doing so in just six of 101 games last season between Kannapolis and Charleston in the South Atlantic League. The early-season success understandably has given Rutherford a lot of confidence.

"I'm taking every at-bat as a new at-bat," he said. "I'm trying to mentally lock in to every single at-bat every game. Not trying to drag one game into another, but focus on the present and play in the now."

That approach certainly worked Thursday. Rutherford grounded out in the first inning, but reached base every other time he got to the plate. In the third, he lined a fastball to left field to plate Ti'Quan Forbes and Mitch Roman.

An inning later, the Yankees' 2016 first-round pick sent in Alex Call with a ground ball to center . In the sixth, he singled to left again, this time off a cutter, and crossed the plate on a single by White Sox No. 11 prospect Gavin Sheets.

Rutherford knocked another fastball to center to score Roman in the seventh and cap his best night since being dealt to the White Sox in the seven-player blockbuster deal that sent Todd Frazier to the Yankees.

The left-handed hitter batted .260 with two home runs and 35 RBIs between the two Class A teams last season. Starting the year fresh in the new organization has allowed Rutherford to wipe last year's slate clean, while being around some of the same teammates from last season has created a comfort zone.

"There's a lot of guys from Kannapolis here from last season," he said. "A lot of the guys were new too and we had a good chemistry there. All the coaches and players, we have an unbelievable amount of talent here."

Rutherford actually made the biggest offseason adjustment focusing on is defense in the outfield, but his success there has extended to his hitting.

"I'm trying to improve everywhere," he said. "My defensive plays have taken a leap this year. It's just been consistent this year, being able to track down balls and working on my arm strength."

The 20-year-old thinks everything is starting to fall into place for him. After his first preseason with the White Sox, he's gotten comfortable in the early going in the Carolina League.

"I think it's just constant adjustments," Rutherford said. "Everyone doesn't like to strike out, and I don't like to strike out, so I just try to battle for my teammates and put the ball in play. Usually when you put the ball in play, good things happen."

The Simi Valley, California native's strikeout rate has dipped to 10 in 47 at-bats after he was punched out 76 times in 396 at-bats last season. Since an 0-for-4, three-strikeout game on April 10, Rutherford has picked up at least one hit in every contest while fanning four times in those six games.

"I'm constantly making adjustments and I'm sure the other pitchers are constantly making adjustments," he said. "As the year goes on, I'm going to make more and more."