Bichette posts another three-hit game

Toronto's No. 2 prospect Bo Bichette tallied three singles and walked to reach base a fourth time as Double-A New Hampshire held off Bowie, 7-5, on Sunday afternoon. He drove in two runs and scored another.

On the day it became known the Blue Jays' top talent will out for an extended period of time, the other member of their dynamic prospect duo gave his organization something to be happy about.

The Blue Jays said Sunday that baseball's second-ranked overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be out at least four weeks with a strain of the patellar tendon in his left knee after exiting the Fisher Cats' game on Wednesday. Bichette, who has advanced alongside the phenom in Toronto's system throughout their respective careers, took the place in Sunday's lineup normally reserved for Guerreo -- the three-hole.

Baseball's No. 9 prospect held down the spot well, starting in the first inning when Bichette helped engineer a rally. After spotting Bowie a run in the top half of the frame, the 2016 second-round pick followed Jonathan Davis' leadoff walk with a one-out single to left. Both scored on a double to center by Toronto's No. 19 prospect Cavan Biggio.

After singling to left to drive home Jon Berti in the third, Bichette laced a single to center in the fourth to plate Berti again. The Orlando, Florida native then swiped second and third, but was left aboard in scoring position.

The performance marked Bichette's fourth multi-hit game in six days and second three-hit outing in the past three. The shortstop fell a home run short of the cycle Friday.

"I think early on in this season [Bichette] got away from what worked a little bit because of how he was being pitched -- he probably was being pitched a little differently than he was last year," New Hampshire hitting coach Hunter Mense told MiLB.com last month. "I think it got to him and he started making adjustments off that."

Bichette drew an eighth-inning walk off lefty Luis Gonzalez and took second as part of a double steal, the first three-steal game of his career.

Now through 10 games in June, the 20-year-old sports a .361/.425/.500 slash line after posting marks of .256/.336/.427 in 30 May contests.

"It's been good for him to struggle, to be honest with you, because he's never done it," Mense said in May. "For him to go through this, the next time he struggles it's going to be a shorter ride through these struggles, because he'll know how to get out of it. We talked the other day -- when he makes it to the big leagues, he's going to struggle at some point too. Those struggles at the big leagues, those are the ones you want to be short. You can deal with them in the Minor Leagues. It's tough in the moment, but in the Minor Leagues you can fight through them."

Toronto's No. 28 prospect Jonathan Davis posted his first four-hit game of the season in the victory. The win marked the 1,000th in regular-season history for the Fisher Cats franchise.