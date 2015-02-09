Red Sox' Dalbec promoted to Pawtucket

The second-ranked Red Sox' prospect was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket from Double-A Portland and will make his debut for the Red Sox on Saturday evening against Rochester.

Bobby Dalbec is working his way toward the big leagues.

In 105 games for the Sea Dogs this season, Dalbec posted a .234/.371/.454 slash line, led the Eastern League with 20 home runs and was tied for third with 57 RBIs. The 24-year-old also racked up 15 doubles and two triples while scoring 57 runs.

Video: Portland's Dalbec slugs 19th homer

A fourth-round pick in 2016 out of the University of Arizona, Dalbec proved solid defensively at both first and third base, committing just 17 errors in 279 total chances.

The promotion comes just four days after he put up his season-high in RBIs against Richmond, driving in four runs with a triple and two singles on July 30. On May 11 against Trenton, Dalbec raked a career-high three longballs on a four-hit night.

At 6-foot-4 and 225 lbs., Dalbec brings some serious power to the plate but must improve on his strikeout rate. In 359 at-bats this season, he has struck out 110 times, also earning 68 walks which is a career high.

He will bat sixth and play third base on Saturday as he makes his Pawtucket debut.