Drive's Ward keeps rolling with one-hitter

The Red Sox prospect tossed a one-hitter for his first career complete game, extending his scoreless streak to 21 1/3 innings and pitching Class A Greenville to a 4-0 seven-inning win over Augusta in the first game of a doubleheader at SRP Park.

Ward (4-2) plunked Mikey Edie with one out in the first inning, then retired eight GreenJackets in a row before Edie drew a leadoff walk in the fourth. He erased Edie by getting Shane Matheny to ground into a double play but lost the no-hit bid when Diego Rincones led off the fifth with single to left.

The right-hander stranded Rincones by striking out Giants No. 19 prospect Jacob Gonzalez and Andres Angulo on the way to setting down the last nine batters he faced.

It was the third straight scoreless start for Ward, who gave up four hits over 7 1/3 innings against Hickory on May 14 and held West Virginia to four hits over seven innings his last time out on May 20. The 22-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.20, which ranks sixth in the South Atlantic League. He's also third with 64 strikeouts and a .188 opponents' batting average and tied for sixth with a 0.99 WHIP.

The Red Sox took the University of Central Florida product in the fifth round of last year's Draft and he went 0-3 with a 3.77 ERA for Class A Short Season Lowell, although he threw only 31 innings in 11 starts.

Cole Brannen drove in the only run Ward needed with a third-inning groundout. Grant Williams had two hits, including an RBI double, for the Drive.