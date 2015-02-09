Webb almost unhittable for Mudcats

It was time well spent. On Monday, Webb allowed one hit and a walk while striking out eight, but Carolina eventually lost to Lynchburg, 3-2, at Five County Stadium.

The transaction record says Webb was sent down from Class A Advanced Carolina to Rookie-level Helena on April 28, but the righty never left North Carolina. Webb sat on the bench and skipped a start, analyzing the game and talking through key moments with his coaches in hopes of revamping the 2016 third-round pick's game, mentally and physically.

Braden Webb can appreciate starts like Monday's scoreless outing because of the time he spent away from the game earlier this season.

Video: Carolina's Webb fans eighth batter of night

The Brewers righty gradually adjusted to a regular workload during his first professional season with Class A Wisconsin in 2017, but Webb was roughed up quickly this April. Through four starts, he gave up 17 hits and 12 earned runs in 11 innings. Those in the Milwaukee front office thought Webb could benefit from a break and had him take 11 days off in betweeen starts.

"I was having a rough go at it, and they gave my mind a break," he said. "Adversity is going to happen. This is a game of failure. Hitters can have no success seven out of 10 times and still be a Hall of Famer. It was a great opportunity to sit back and watch the game, take notes on hitters, learn on the bench and learn how to have fun."

Webb lasted at least five frames each of his five starts in May and rode the roller coaster of a traditional Minor League season. Monday, he came away with his best professional outing.

The right-hander -- who didn't factor into the decision -- set down his first three batters, but gave up a leadoff double to Li-Jen Chu in the second inning. Webb recovered quickly, striking out two of his next three batters to cap the frame.

He cruised from there, retiring 15 of his final 17 batters to cap the outing. The South Carolina alum faced only two more baserunners, walking Trenton Brooks in the fourth and Indians No. 23 prospect Mitch Longo in the sixth. Catcher Nathan Rodriguez scooped up a bunt by Brooks and fired to first base to cap Webb's final frame.

Gameday box score

Webb said successful outings like that make the rough stretches worth the frustration.

"When you're not doing great but are still trying to give your best stuff and stilll trying to be competitive, you're more grateful for innings like tonight," he said. "It's great to feel like you're cruising and I can appreciate that much more when I've gone through adversity and have tried to give my best."

The time away from the game helped Webb rediscover the appreciation for the game he had during childhood, when wins, losses and ERAs didn't factor into the enjoyment he had on the mound. Now playing more freely, he's been finding more consistent success and has found his footing in the Carolina League.

MiLB include

"I've just stopped worrying about not having success," he said. "I just want to go have fun. God blessed me with the opportunity to play baseball every day, so I'm just going to go out and have fun with it.

"This game makes for a long season. You can't let adversity weigh you down or you'll start to go downhill fast the rest of the season. You've got to have a short-term memory, and once you step inside the lines every fifth day, you have to focus on a new game."

Ryan Aguilar knocked a solo homer to right-center field in the second and Demi Orimoloye plated Nick Roscetti with an RBI single to center in the sixth for Carolina.

But Lynchburg's Tyler Friis tied the game in the seventh with a single that plated Indians No. 2 prospect Nolan Jones and Anthony Miller. With two outs in the top of the ninth, Friis lined a single to center, scoring Dillon Persinger with the go-ahead run.