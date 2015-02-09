Marquez unhittable for South Bend

The fourth-ranked Cubs prospect was nearly perfect over six hitless innings as Class A South Bend shut down West Michigan, 5-1, at Four Winds Field. He struck out eight and allowed one baserunner on a walk.

Brailyn Marquez was good enough in his last start to earn Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors. His outing on Wednesday night may have been even better.

Video: Cubs' Marquez's final out

Six days after recording a career-high 14 strikeouts, Marquez (5-4) fanned five of the first eight batters he faced. He faced the minimum until the fifth, when he issued a five-pitch walk to Cooper Johnson. The left-hander punched out Dayton Dugas to end the inning, then went 1-2-3 in the sixth to wrap up his outing.

Marquez lowered his ERA to 3.61 in 17 starts. Over his last three outings, he's allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out 29 over 17 innings.

Casey Ryan relieved Marquez to start the seventh and lost the no-hit bid when Andre Lipcius singled with one out.

Cubs No. 3 prospect Brennen Davis delivered an RBI single before leaving with an injured hand. Sixth-ranked Cole Roederer went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored, while Jonathan Sierra chipped in two hits and two RBIs for South Bend.