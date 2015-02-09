Rodgers returns in style for Isotopes

Baseball's No. 10 overall prospect belted a solo homer in his first trip to the plate since being plunked, leaving the ballpark for the eighth time this season during the third game of Triple-A Albuquerque's four-game series at Fresno.

Brendan Rodgers was hit in the head by a pitch Saturday night. Back in the same batter's box about 48 hours later, he appeared to be more than just fine.

Video: Isotopes' Rodgers homers in return from HBP

Rodgers went to the plate with two outs and the bases empty in the opening frame Monday night and took the first pitch for a strike before hammering the next offering from Grizzlies right-hander Scott Copeland to center field.

Colorado's top prospect went down in a heap in Saturday's Isotopes win after getting beaned in the back of the helmet. Rodgers had worked the count full against Fresno starter Austin Voth, but couldn't get out of the way of the righty's 3-2 offering. He was attended to by Albuquerque trainer Heath Townsend before sitting up and walking off the field under his own power. Rodgers was not in the lineup Sunday.

The Rockies also must be pleased with his recent jolt in productivity. Over the first 14 games this season, Rodgers batted just .245/.339/.396 with four extra-base hits and four RBIs. In 19 contests since, the 22-year-old has raked at a .397/.457/.726 rate with five homers, seven doubles, a triple and 14 RBIs. With an unsettled situation at second base in Denver -- including the Rockies optioning fellow infielder Garrett Hampson to the Isotopes on Monday -- Rodgers could get a Major League look soon if he keeps surging.

Colorado selected Rodgers with the third overall pick in the 2016 Draft. Heading into Monday night, he sported an overall season slash line of .333/.406/.587 for the Isotopes.