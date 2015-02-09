Raleigh quickly delivers career day at plate

Seattle's 13th-ranked prospect homered during the first two innings of Class A Advanced Modesto's 6-4 win over Lancaster on Sunday, driving in a career-high five runs in the process. It was Raleigh's second career multihomer game.

It took just two innings for Cal Raleigh to have a career day at the plate.

Video: Nuts' Raleigh cracks second homer

The 2018 third-round pick belted Will Gaddis' third pitch over the center-field wall in the first inning, driving in Mariners No. 22 prospect Joe Rizzo. The next offering Raleigh saw from the right-hander was smacked over the fence in right for a three-run jack, matching the two-homer game Raleigh had on July 28, 2018 with two solo shots for Rookie Advanced Everett against Salem-Keizer.

The catcher's five-RBI performance shattered his previous best single game with three RBIs, racked up on April 15 for the Nuts and Aug. 1 and Aug. 11 last season with the AquaSox. Raleigh, who tops the California League in home runs with seven, also went yard Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the JetHawks.

Raleigh's two-hit game brought his average up to .218 with 23 RBIs and 13 extra base hits in 30 Cal League contests. His RBI total ranks second in the Cal League behind teammate Luis Liberato with 26.

The North Carolina native also grounded to second in the fifth and flew to center in the seventh.