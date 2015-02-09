Smith pedals to rare RiverDogs cycle

On Sunday, the 20-year-old Yankees prospect etched his name in the record book, capping a 4-for-5 day with a solo homer in the eighth inning to complete the Class A RiverDogs' first such feat since 1997 in a 13-5 drubbing of Hickory at L.P. Frans Stadium.

No, Canaan Smith does not remember the last time a Charleston player hit for the cycle. Because it happened 663 days before he was born.

Smith jump-started his day with a two-out double to center field in the first inning against Tim Brennan, but was stranded on second. In the third, he singled to center off the right-hander and eventually scored on a two-run double by Frederick Cuevas. In the fourth, Smith stroked a one-out triple to center before coming home on a groundout by Josh Breaux.

Hickory reliever Abdiel Mendoza stymied Smith in the fifth, inducing a liner to second baseman Tyler Depreta-Johnson for the second out of the inning. But in the eighth, the right-hander made a mistake. And on an 0-2 pitch, the Dallas native homered over the center-field wall to complete the cycle, the first since Matt Quatraro on July 6, 1997, at The Joe, also against the Crawdads.

Two other RiverDogs also neared the milestone Sunday. Kyle Gray fell a triple shy of the cycle while driving in four and scoring twice, and Brandon Lockridge finished 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBIs.

Cuevas went yard, doubled, plated three and crossed the plate twice.

New York's No. 13 prospect Luis Gil gave up five runs on five hits and five walks while striking out eight over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight. Wellington Diaz (2-0) scattered five hits and a walk, fanning four, across 4 1/3 innings for the win.

Brennan (2-2) took the loss after being tagged for 12 runs on 13 hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.