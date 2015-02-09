Legends' Hernandez hurls scoreless gem

The Royals' No. 12 prospect allowed one hit and matched his career high with nine strikeouts over five scoreless innings Saturday as Class A Lexington blanked Greenville, 6-0, at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Carlos Hernandez had plenty of difficulties in his first South Atlantic League test, but he passed the second with flying colors.

In the Rookie-level Appalachian League last season, the right-hander went 1-4 with a 5.49 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 62 1/3 innings. Hernandez struggled in his full-season debut a week ago, yielding five runs -- three earned -- on two hits and four walks in 2 1/3 frames against Charleston.

But after throwing 52 percent of his pitches for strikes in his previous outing, the Venezuela native threw 42 of 62 pitches in the zone on Saturday. Hernandez also limited solid contact for most of the night with only two balls leaving the infield during his five frames.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound hurler set the tone right away by striking out the side in the first on 14 pitches. Leading off the second, Victor Acosta banged a single back up the middle. Up next, Zach Sterry whiffed on five pitches and Acosta was erased at second on a double play by catcher Sebastian Rivero after an attempted steal. Jagger Rusconi fanned to end the inning.

After Hernandez set down seven in a row, Acosta reached to open the fifth after shortstop Matt Morales made an errant throw to first. Still composed, the Lexington starter got Sterry to ground into a forceout, Rusconi to fly to left and Kervin Suarez to pop to short.

With the five-inning effort, Hernandez dropped his ERA by more than eight runs to 3.68.

Holden Capps followed with three scoreless frames, allowing two hits and fanning three. Sal Biasi worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to preserve the Legends' first shutout of the season.

On the offensive side, Rivero and third-ranked Royals prospect Seuly Matias crushed solo homers for Lexington.