Kieboom keeps crushing for Grizzlies

Baseball's No. 24 overall prospect homered and doubled Wednesday night, driving in two runs, as Triple-A Fresno knocked off Reno, 9-5, at Greater Nevada Field.

Carter Kieboom is adjusting to his team's new Triple-A affiliation quite easily, and the way things are going, he may not be there for long.

Video: Fresno's Kieboom rips solo shot

Kieboom went into the Grizzlies' opener of a five-game series with the Aces on the heels of back-to-back two-hit nights against Las Vegas that rescued him from a brief three-game hitless skid. He started quickly in Reno. Washington's top prospect powered a double to right field that drove in Alec Keller with the game's initial run in the top of the first.

After striking out swinging in the third, Kieboom came through with his big fly in the fifth. On a 2-1 pitch, Fresno's second baseman belted his third Triple-A homer of the season to right field off Reno's Braden Shipley. That kicked off a three-run frame for the Grizzlies.

Gameday box score

In Washington's first season as a Pacific Coast League affiliate since 2006, Kieboom's nameover the circuit's leaderboard. The 21-year-old went into the game tied for the top spot in the league in walks (15), tied for second in on-base percentage (.500), tied for fourth with 23 hits and alone in seventh place with a. 371 average. That mark crept up to .379 at the end of the night.

2019 MiLB include

This season marks Kieboom's first taste of Triple-A. The 2016 first-rounder played 123 games between Class A Advanced and Double-A last year and batted .280/.357/.444 with 16 homers, 84 runs and 69 driven in.

Kieboom's night was part of a 10-hit performance for the Grizzlies. Brandon Snyder was one of Fresno's driving forces. The first baseman went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBIs. Shortstop Matt Reynolds added three RBIs.