Alzolay aces Triple-A debut for Iowa

The top Cubs prospect , who struck out 10 in his Double-A debut in July, held Nashville hitless into the sixth inning in his first Triple-A appearance Friday as Iowa beat the Sounds, 7-1, at Principal Park.

Video: Adbert Alzolay fans Neuse, no-no intact

Asked about his success in first starts, Alzolay grasped for the right words.

"I don't know. I was just really focused, because when you're in your first game, you've got to do your best. I was just really, really focused."

Alzolay (1-0), who missed the start of the season as he built up arm strength in extended spring training, completed six innings in his first outing of 2018. He was perfect through four and did not allow a hit until B.J. Boyd led off the sixth with a home run.

"I didn't even know it was a no-hitter until I looked up at the scoreboard after the home run, and then I said, 'Oh, my gosh," he said.

The home run came on a fastball, Alzolay said, and it was "a mistake on me. That was a fastball that was supposed to [be] inside."

Overall, the Venezuela native gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six. He threw 50 strikes among 75 pitches, which was his limit, he said, given that Friday was his first start.

All three of his pitches were working, but the righty was particularly proud of his changeup.

"My changeup was really, really good," he said. "I was able to throw it down in the count, 3-2, 2-1, and to lefties and righties. The Cubs are really getting me to work on throwing the changeup, and they told me, 'You really need to get the changeup going.'"

Alzolay broke out last season after doing a better job of incorporating the lower half of his body in his delivery. He can run his fastball up to 98 mph while sitting in the mid-90s.

Alzolay went 7-1 with a 2.98 ERA in 15 starts at Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach last season, then posted a 3.03 ERA in seven starts with Double-A Tennessee. While the 6-foot, 179-pounder has reached the doorstep of the Majors, he was not highly regarded when he signed as an international free agent in 2012. He got a $10,000 bonus did not reach full-season ball until 2016.

Now, he can't help but think of the next step.

"Yeah, I'm thinking about the Majors, but maybe a September callup or maybe sooner, but I just have to keep working," he said.

Alzolay got early support as Efren Navarro doubled home Cubs No. 14 prospect David Bote in the first for a 1-0 lead. Iowa tacked on three in the fourth, the big blow coming when Wynton Bernard delivered a two-run double. Bernard added a run in the eighth when he doubled home Chesny Young.

Randy Rosario and 14th-ranked Dillon Maples finished up with three innings of scoreless relief.

Former I-Cub Eric Jokisch (0-3) took the loss after giving up five runs -- two earned -- on six hits in five innings.