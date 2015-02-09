Kopech stingy again for Triple-A Knights

On Wednesday, Kopech thrived on April 25 again. Baseball's No. 10 overall prospect allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out eight over six frames as Triple-A Charlotte fell to Louisville, 2-1, in 10 innings.

Last April 25, Michael Kopech tossed six innings of one-hit ball for Double-A Birmingham. Three years ago, it was five scoreless innings with just two hits for Class A Greenville in the Boston system. Maybe he's making it a trend.

Video: Michael Kopech fans the final of eight batters

After surrendering only one run on seven hits over his first 10 innings with the Knights, Kopech had a comparative hiccup last time out. Despite fanning a season-high 10 batters, the right-hander was touched up for three runs on six hits five days ago at Indianapolis. Wednesday in Louisville, he was frugal again.

The 2014 first-round pick retired the first eight Bats he faced before issuing a two-out walk to Tyler Goeddel in the third inning, stranding him at first with a subsequent popout by Rosell Herrera to end the inning. In the fourth, Louisville caught a break against the righty. Sebastian Elizalde was plunked by a pitch with two outs and scored on a double by D.J. Peterson to right that followed.

Gameday box score

The No. 2 White Sox prospect responded by retiring seven of the final eight he faced to finish his day.

Kopech peppered strikeouts throughout his outing -- fanning two in the first, one in the third, two in the fifth and all three he retired in the sixth. Two of those whiffs came at the expense of top Reds prospect Nick Senzel, who went 0-for-3 against the 21-year-old.

MiLB include

Through four starts this season, Kopech has struck out 29 batters while walking seven in 21 innings. Opposing hitters are batting just .189 against him, and Wednesday's one-run showing dropped his ERA to 2.14.

Charlotte tallied its run on Alfredo Gonzalez's sacrifice fly in the third. The teams remained deadlock at 1-1 until the bottom of the 10th when Louisville pinch-runner Steve Selsky scored from second base on an leadoff sacrifice bunt by Blake Trahan that forced a throwing error by Knights third baseman Ryan Brett.