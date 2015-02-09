Knights' Cease dominant in Triple-A debut

The third-ranked White Sox prospect allowed three hits and struck out five over five scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut Tuesday as Charlotte blanked Norfolk, 4-0, in the opener of a doubleheader at BB&T Ballpark.

Coming off a breakout season in which he seemed to get better as the year wore on, Dylan Cease looks like he's carried that momentum into 2019.

Gameday box score

Cease (1-0) began last season with Class A Advanced Winston-Salem and blazed through the Carolina League with a 9-2 record, 2.89 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. That earned him a promotion to Double-A Birmingham, where the right-hander got even better with a 1.72 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 78 strikeouts over his final 10 starts of the year. The stretch of Southern League dominance by MLB.com's No. 21 overall prospect included a 24-inning scoreless streak that stretched into his eighth outing on the circuit.

Video: Cease records fifth K for Charlotte

He picked up where he left off in his International League debut as he threw 47 of 73 pitches for strikes and faced one batter over the minimum.

Cease got off to an inauspicious start when Stevie Wilkerson and No. 16 Orioles prospect DJ Stewart opened the game with back-to-back singles. The 23-year-old evaded danger when he got Anthony Santander to bounce into a double play and retired Chance Sisco on a liner to left field.

2019 MiLB include

Christopher Bostick singled to left with two outs in the second but was caught stealing second to close out the inning. Cease was perfect the rest of the way, setting down the final nine hitters he faced.

An All-Star Futures Game selection last year, Cease has recorded nine outings of at least five scoreless innings since the start of last season. MLB.com reported last week that the White Sox and Cease had early discussions about a contract extension, although it is not expected to be finalized soon.

Josh Osich worked around a hit and a walk over the final two frames to finish off Charlotte's first shutout of the season.