Eloy stays hot with four hits for Knights

MLB.com's No. 3 prospect smacked four hits in five at-bats against Norfolk but watched his team fall, 9-8, at Harbor Park. It was Jimenez's first four-hit game with Charlotte and his second of the season; he went 4-for-4 for Double-A Birmingham on May 19 .

He's only been at Triple-A Charlotte for two months, but Eloy Jimenez doesn't have much left to prove in the International League. But he did do something Thursday he hadn't done in his first 45 games in a Knights uniform.

After Ryan Cordell doubled off Tides starter Luis Ysla to lead off the game and Jake Elmore walked, Jimenez fell behind Ysla, 0-2, and fouled off a 1-2 offering before ripping a double to left to score Cordell and put the Knights on the scoreboard.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound outfielder lined a single to left the following inning off Ysla but wouldn't get another opportunity against the struggling left-hander, as Ysla was pulled one frame later after allowing five runs in 2 1/3 innings. With a runner on first and no outs in the top of the fourth, Jimenez grounded into a double play against southpaw Andrew Faulkner.

The Dominican native singled to right in the sixth and came up again with one out in the ninth and the Knights facing a 9-6 deficit. He singled to center and scored one batter later on a double by No. 22 Chicago prospect Seby Zavala that pulled Charlotte within two, but the Knights would eventually finish the game with the game-tying runner stranded at first.

After a six-game lull from August 12 to August 17 in which Jimenez failed to register a multi-hit game and had one extra-base hit, the 21-year-old prodigy has ripped off four games with two or more hits in his past six, raising his Triple-A batting line to .360/.402/.611 over 189 plate appearances. Thursday's outing was his first in that stretch with an extra-base hit, but he still has three home runs and 10 RBIs in his past 15 contests.

White Sox No. 20 prospect Jordan Stephens allowed five runs -- four earned -- on nine hits and four walks while striking out four. Rob Scahill (2-4) took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits in the sixth inning.