Reds place Trammell on DL after wall crash

Trammell crashed into the outfield wall trying to make a catch in the eighth inning of Daytona's 9-8 win over Dunedin on Tuesday. He was immediately taken out of the game and was placed on the DL a day later. No immediate timetable was given for his return.

The 20-year-old had become one of the most exciting outfield prospects in the game before the injury. He was named the MVP of last month's Futures Game after homering and tripling to lead the U.S. to a 10-6 win in Washington. He was hitting .276/.371/.406 with eight homers, four triples, 15 doubles and 19 steals in 99 games with Daytona before hitting the disabled list. His 127 wRC+ ranked eighth among Florida State League qualifiers.

Video: Taylor wins Futures Game MVP

Taken 35th overall in the 2016 Draft, Trammell has plus-plus speed, allowing him to steal 84 bases already in his brief three-season Minor League career. Those wheels also make him a solid outfielder, where he's played all three spots this season. A below-average arm might move him to left eventually, but he has the tools to make center field work. He has the chance to be an above-average hitter from the left side with average power as he climbs the ladder toward Cincinnati.

Tramell's trip to the disabled list means each of the Reds' top three prospects are currently on the shelf. Nick Senzel is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a torn tendon in his right index finger while Hunter Greene has been shut down with a sprained UCL in his right elbow.