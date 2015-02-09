Reds promote India to Double-A

The 22-year-old third baseman is in the midst of his first full season of pro ball after being taken fifth overall by Cincinnati in last year's Draft. The University of Florida product has spent his entire 2019 campaign to this point in the Sunshine State. He hit .256/.346/.410 with eight homers, five triples, 15 doubles and seven stolen bases over 87 games with Daytona and was named a Florida State League mid-season All-Star for his efforts. India ranks 11th in the pitcher-friendly FSL with a .756 OPS while his 130 total bases are tied for ninth-most.

Video: Jonathan India clears the batting cages in left

India earned a high Draft spot and prospect ranking on the strength of his above-average hit tool from the right side. In his final season in Gainesville, India hit .350/.497/.717 with 21 homers over 68 games as a junior. His power is expected to be only average, though it will be interesting to see how it plays outside of the FSL. His glove and arm tools at the hot corner earn above-average grades, but he could get work at other positions -- like fellow former third baseman Nick Senzel -- the closer he gets to Cincinnati and Eugenio Suarez. The Reds gave India playing time at shortstop in 2018, and while 74 of his 79 defensive starts this season have been at third, he has played five games at second base -- each of which came after June 28.

Playing next to No. 26 Taylor Trammell, India gives the Lookouts two top-100 prospects on their roster. The Reds' Double-A affiliate also boasts No. 4 Cincy prospect Tony Santillan, No. 5 Tyler Stephenson, No. 9 Jose Siri, No. 13 Stuart Fairchild, No. 14 Scott Moss and No. 20 Packy Naughton. That said, Chattanooga could certainly use India's presence in the lineup and on the field -- the Lookouts are 8-21 so far in the second half.

In other Reds promotion news, the club reassigned 2019 first-rounder Nick Lodolo to Class A Dayton on Monday. The former TCU left-hander gave up three earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 21 and walking none over six starts (11 1/3 innings) at Rookie Advanced Billings. He is slated to make his Midwest League debut on Thursday.