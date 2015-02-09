Dixon goes cycling for Louisville

And on the second pitch of the matchup, Dixon drilled a liner to the spacious gap of Frontier Field. When he arrived at third base, following his revelation near the first-base bag, he'd completed the 17th cycle in the Minors this year. The 26-year-old finished with a season-high four hits and three RBIs and set a career high with four runs scored during the Bats' 12-5 triumph over the Red Wings.

Moments before, the Louisville infielder and Reds prospect strode to the plate unaware a three-bagger would conquer the feat. Facing Rochester reliever Jake Reed, Dixon needed to channel the part of his game that had resulted in 15 triples across six Minor League seasons to that point, including one in 2018.

Brandon Dixon smacked the ball to the right-center field gap and, as he made his turn at first base, suddenly realized that if he made it to third he'd achieve a cycle.

"I didn't even think about it until I was about to round first and then I kind of remembered that I had a few other hits," Dixon said. "So I figured I should try and go for three.

"It's a big field, so I figured I had at least a double. I saw them send the guy who was on first so I figured I might as well go for it."

The dash to third base didn't even draw a throw, but Dixon slid into third anyway.

"It's definitely a cool thing, for sure," he said. "Just to get four hits, you're pretty psyched about that. It's a cool thing to do. I was pretty excited about it."

It was the sixth four-hit game of Dixon's career and first since he belted three homers in a game last season -- also against Rochester.

"Sometimes, that's just how it is," the 2013 third-round Draft pick of the Dodgers said. "Today, I got some good pitches to hit and it ended up working out for me."

Despite saving the hardest part of the cycle for last, Dixon began his afternoon auspiciously, driving in Mason Williams with a line-drive double to left off Rochester starter Adalberto Mejia and scoring on Gabriel Guerrero's RBI single during a four-run first for the Bats. He followed that with an opposite-field single to right in the third.

Mejia retired Dixon for the first and only time Monday with a groundout to second in the fifth. Facing right-hander Luke Bard to lead off the eighth, Dixon deposited the first pitch he saw over the center-field wall to make the cycle a distinct possibility.

"He threw me a first-pitch slider," the California native said. "The inning before, to the two righties, he had thrown quite a few sliders. So I figured chances were I'd probably get a slider in the first couple pitches. So I was kind of sitting on it."

The University of Arizona product made his Major League debut on May 22 and spent nearly six weeks with the Reds, hitting .219 over 32 at-bats in 29 games. The promotion was certainly warranted -- he'd batted .326/.365/.518 prior to the callup. Since his return, he is 13-for-38 with seven RBIs over nine contests. If Dixon had the minimum number of at-bats to qualify for the International League batting title, he'd rank second with a .329 average to complement a .932 OPS on the season.

"It was awesome. It was a dream come true to be up there, for sure," the 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect said. "Being back here, for me, it was just a matter of getting my timing back, dialing my swing back in. It's taken some time for sure. The first couple of series weren't great. It feels good to put a couple good games together and start to feel good."

Guerrero finished with four RBIs for the Bats. Robert Stephenson (9-6) turned in a quality start, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings with five strikeouts.

"We haven't been playing the best baseball," Dixon said. "But the guys behind me have been driving in runs. Guys have been getting on base. Any time you can put up 12 runs, that's a big day."

Twins second-ranked prospect Nick Gordon reached base three times with a walk, single, double and drove in a run.