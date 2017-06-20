Loopstok more than an unusual name

It was a mantra Loopstok did not embrace in his first four seasons as a professional. The 24-year-old Aruba native hit 12 home runs in his first 157 games in the Cleveland Indians organization as his offense struggled to catch up with his defense at stops in the Rookie-level Arizona League, Class A Short Season New York-Penn League and Class A Midwest League.

SALEM, Virginia -- Sicnarf Loopstok's resolution for his third season with Class A Advanced Lynchburg was simple: Swing for the fences.

"I've just tried to swing for the fence this year," Loopstok said. "Compared to last year, I have more time playing. For me, it's like a big deal to try and jump out and swing for the fence with whatever you've got."

Loopstok hit eight home runs in the Carolina League's first half and smashed 44 more in three rounds of the league's Home Run Derby on Monday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The 5-foot-11 catcher finished second to Carolina's Jake Gatewood in an epic final round.

"For me, it's a very special moment -- first time in my professional career [to be on an All-Star team]," Loopstok said. "It's been a great time for me to get here to play on the All-Star team and enjoy it.

"I came here to try to have fun. That's all that matters. Just have fun."

The Carolina League Northern Division All-Star said he hasn't done anything differently this season in either approach or from a mechanical standpoint. Loopstok said the biggest adjustment came from his experience at the Class A Advanced level and taking the lessons learned in his previous seasons to make gradual improvements this year.

He has already set a career high with 15 doubles, 36 RBIs and 21 walks, and his .279 batting average would be a career high for a full season if he keeps up his current pace.

"Every year you learn something new," Loopstok said. "Go back to those last few years, those experiences and just combine it together and put it to this year."

The 13th-round selection in the 2013 Draft out of Western Oklahoma State College returned to Aruba during the offseason and worked with former Major Leaguer Eugene Kingsale on hitting, defense at first base and a plethora of other small details needed during the course of the lengthy season.

Loopstok also credited current Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts with providing some tips and insight as he continues his development in Lynchburg.

"For us to get that information and some advice from them, it really meant a lot to us," he said. "It was a good thing."

A catcher by trade, Loopstok worked on his craft at first so he could provide the Indians' front office with a glimpse of what he can do when he's not behind the plate. Thirty-two of his 48 appearances at first have come this season, and he's also played 10 games in the outfield.

The shift to first allows Loopstok to use his natural athletic ability and provide some needed versatility as he looks to advance to Double-A Akron.

"Whenever you get a chance like this to play everywhere, it puts you in a good spot," Loopstok said. "You not only can play catcher, but all other positions too. For me, it's a good thing and a good spot to be."