Tribe to promote Jones to Double-A Akron
Indians No. 2 prospect leading Carolina League with .860 OPS
By Jordan Wolf / MiLB.com | July 6, 2019 7:29 PM
Nolan Jones will be in Cleveland this weekend for the All-Star Futures Game. He'll only stay for a few days, but when he leaves, he'll be one step closer to calling Progressive Field home.
The second-ranked Indians prospect will be promoted to Double-A Akron after Sunday's Futures Game, where he'll represent Class A Advanced Lynchburg as one of the Tribe's two participants.
Video: Lynchburg's Jones' first homer
Jones leads the Carolina League with an .860 OPS, putting together a .286/.435/.425 slash line with seven homers and 41 RBIs in 77 games with the Hillcats. He closed last season with Lynchburg and hit .298/.438/.471 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 30 contests.
"Honestly, my contact rates have gone up a lot from last year. I think I'm swinging at better pitches this year," he told MiLB.com in May. "The power numbers haven't exactly shown yet, but I think I'm in a good spot as far as knowing the strike zone and knowing what I can hit and what I can hit hard."
MLB.com's No. 43 overall prospect began 2018 with Class A Lake County, where he batted .279/.393/.464 with a career-high 16 homers and 49 RBIs in 90 games. Selected in the second round of the 2016 Draft, he debuted in the Rookie-level Arizona League before joining Class A Short Season Mahoning Valley.
Jones will be joined at the Futures Game by Indians No. 22 prospect Daniel Johnson, who has a .273/.357/.517 between Akron and Triple-A Columbus this season.
sdJordan Wolf is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @byjordanwolf. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More