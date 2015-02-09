Tribe to promote Jones to Double-A Akron

The second-ranked Indians prospect will be promoted to Double-A Akron after Sunday's Futures Game, where he'll represent Class A Advanced Lynchburg as one of the Tribe's two participants.

Nolan Jones will be in Cleveland this weekend for the All-Star Futures Game. He'll only stay for a few days, but when he leaves, he'll be one step closer to calling Progressive Field home.

Video: Lynchburg's Jones' first homer

Jones leads the Carolina League with an .860 OPS, putting together a .286/.435/.425 slash line with seven homers and 41 RBIs in 77 games with the Hillcats. He closed last season with Lynchburg and hit .298/.438/.471 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 30 contests.

"Honestly, my contact rates have gone up a lot from last year. I think I'm swinging at better pitches this year," he told MiLB.com in May. "The power numbers haven't exactly shown yet, but I think I'm in a good spot as far as knowing the strike zone and knowing what I can hit and what I can hit hard."

MLB.com's No. 43 overall prospect began 2018 with Class A Lake County, where he batted .279/.393/.464 with a career-high 16 homers and 49 RBIs in 90 games. Selected in the second round of the 2016 Draft, he debuted in the Rookie-level Arizona League before joining Class A Short Season Mahoning Valley.

Jones will be joined at the Futures Game by Indians No. 22 prospect Daniel Johnson, who has a .273/.357/.517 between Akron and Triple-A Columbus this season.