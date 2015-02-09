Mejia stays hot with four-hit game

The Indians' top prospect continued his torrid month with a 4-for-5 showing Friday, doubling, driving in two runs and scoring twice in Triple-A Columbus' 10-6 win over Indianapolis at Huntington Park.

Gameday box score

Mejia grounded into a double play in the first inning, but the 22-year-old slugger wouldn't be kept off the bases again.

He led off the fourth with a single off Indians starter and No. 26 Pirates prospect Brandon Waddell and scored on Adam Rosales' grand slam three batters later. That ignited a seven-run frame for the Clippers, and Mejia came to bat again with two outs. This time, he smacked a two-run double to center field, ending Waddell's night.

Video: Clippers' Mejia drills two-run double to center

Leading off the sixth, the native of the Dominican Republic pulled a single to right. Two innings later, he singled for the third time and scored on Brandon Barnes' double.

It was the seventh consecutive multi-hit game for Mejia and ninth in 10 contests. On Thursday, he went 3-for-3 with a homer, double and walk against Indianapolis. Since a brief promotion to the Majors on June 11 -- he did not play for Cleveland -- the switch-hitting catcher has hit in 15 of 16 games.

MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect entered this month hitting .198; four weeks later, he sports a .287 batting average with seven homers and 38 RBIs. Friday was Mejia's eighth career four-hit game and first in 2018.

"I think he continued to work through his early-season issues like a true professional would," Columbus manager Chris Tremie told MiLB.com on Thursday. "He had a lot of good at-bats but was hitting into some bad luck. He was always relaxed, stayed with it and now it's manifested itself into a really good approach at the plate. Maybe getting up [to the Majors] sparked him a bit, but he's got a lot of confidence right now."

MiLB include

Mejia has four homers, 12 doubles and 21 RBIs in June, with a .457/.480/.713 slash line to back up those numbers.

"I think his struggles were just part of the adjustment to another level," Tremie said. "The pitching here is tough, but he's made the adjustments and the results are terrific right now. He does a great job playing day to day and competing. He wants to do well and has kept his mind on the tasks he needs to perform here."

Columbus' Greg Allen was perfect at the plate in his first professional five-hit game. All five knocks were singles, three of them infield hits. He also stole a base.

Video: Allen lines fifth hit for Columbus

Rosales added a solo shot in the fifth for the Clippers.

Pirates No. 22 prospect Jordan Luplow clubbed a two-run homer, while Jerrick Suiter hit a solo shot and finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.