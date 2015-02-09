Rodgers homers twice in Isotopes' sweep

MLB.com's No. 9 overall prospect homered in both games of Triple-A Alburquerque's doubleheader against Salt Lake, finishing the long night with five hits and six runs scored, as the Isotopes swept the Bees on Saturday at Smith's Ballpark.

Game 2 box score

Rodgers went 2-for-4 in the opener, sending the first pitch he saw from Nick Tropeano in the fourth inning over the right-center wall for a solo homer, his fourth of the year. He singled in the fifth, extending a six-run inning as the Isotopes posted a 10-7 victory.

If the 22-year-old had any fatigue, he hardly showed it.

Rodgers collected three more hits in the nightcap, falling a triple short of the cycle, as Albuquerque outlasted Salt Lake, 14-12. He kicked off Game 2 with a ground-ball single in the first and came around to score on Pat Valaika's double as the Isotopes built a quick 6-0 lead. The Florida native lined a double to left in the second inning before bashing his second solo shot of the night off reliever Eduardo Del Rosario in the fourth.

In his last four games, Rodgers is 10-for-17 with 10 runs scored. He's tied for second in the Pacific Coast League with 24 runs scored in 21 games.

Taken as the third overall pick in the 2015 Draft, Rodgers already has two Futures Game appearances under his belt. Promoted to the PCL just before his 22nd birthday last July, he's picking up where he left off with a .321/.398/.605 slash line.

"Usually, when you have a lot of pressure on you, you try to do too much sometimes, which I kind of did last year," Rodgers told Fansided's Kevin Henry. "This year, I'm going to go what I know best: stay calm, cool and collected. Don't overdo it. Get done what you need to get done in the game and it will all pan out.

"I started off pretty well, then I went through a little funk, but I'm starting to figure it out again. I'm just going back to my simple approach. Staying short to the ball and hitting the ball hard."

Drafted as a shortstop, Rodgers already has established his versatility as an infielder and can play second and third base. He's seen most of his time this year at second, where he started the nightcap after serving as the Isotopes designed hitter in Game 1.

Rockies No. 9 prospect Sam Hilliard homered in Game 1 for the Isotopes, while Jose Rojas crushed a solo shot for the Bees.

Jose Briceno, Wilfredo Tovar and Taylor Ward all went yard for the Bees in the nightcap. Eighth-ranked Angels prospect Matt Thaiss totaled five hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Salt Lake.

Rockies No. 14 prospect Yonathan Daza went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, falling a double shy of the cycle. Drew Weeks and Chris Rabago contributed a two-run and three-run blast, respectively, with Rabago snapping an 11-11 in the eighth.