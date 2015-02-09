Rockies promote Rodgers to Triple-A

MiLB.com has learned the top Rockies prospect is headed from New England to the Southwest. A Rockies official confirmed that Rodgers will play his next game for Triple-A Albuquerque after going 0-for-3 with a walk in his final game for Double-A Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

Thirteen months and one week after joining Double-A Hartford, Brendan Rodgers is moving to a higher level, and this time, he's one step away from the Majors.

The 21-year-old batted .275/.342/.493 with 42 extra-base hits and 62 RBIs in 95 games for the Yard Goats. He hit safely in 10 of his last 12 contests and finished his Eastern League tenure with a .270/.336/.469 slash line, 23 homers and 69 RBIs in 133 games.

The native of Winter Park, Florida, hit the ground running in his Minor League career. MLB.com's No. 6 overall prospect batted .278/.341/.465 with 22 homers, 99 runs scored and 93 RBIs in 147 games between Rookie-level Grand Junction and Class A Asheville in his first two seasons. He burst on the scene as one of baseball's best young talents last year, hitting .387/.407/.671 with 12 roundtrippers and 47 RBIs in 51 games with Class A Advanced Lancaster before earning a promotion to Hartford on June 22, 2017.

Rodgers has been a midseason All-Star for three straight seasons and represented the U.S. in All-Star Futures Game in 2017 and 2018.

Colorado selected Rodgers third overall in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Lake Mary High School, behind fellow shortstops and current Major Leaguers Dansby Swanson and Alex Bregman.