'Topes' McMahon clubs a pair of long balls

McMahon homered on his first two swings Tuesday night, driving in four runs and powering the Isotopes to a 10-3 thumping of Las Vegas at Cashman Field.

The second-ranked Rockies prospect broke all of his bats five games into Triple-A Albuquerque's current seven-game roadtrip. So on Monday, he turned to teammate Mike Tauchman for help. He picked up two hits and decided to hang on to the loaner a little longer.

Despite being some 300 miles away from Disneyland, there was some magic in the bat that Ryan McMahon was swinging on Tuesday.

"It was pretty awesome. We were joking with each other after the game Monday," McMahon said. "[Tauchman] was like, 'I guess I gave you a pretty good bat there.' And then I told him, 'Yeah, I'm going to hang onto this for a little while.'

"After my second home run today, he just said, 'I'm gonna need that bat back."

In the opening frame, McMahon squared up a first-pitch fastball from Vance Worley (0-3) and drove it the other way to left field, giving Albuquerque a 1-0 lead. Then, with runners on the corners in the third, it was déjà vu as MLB.com's No. 38 overall prospectattacked Worley's first pitch again and sent it high over the wall in left-center field.

"I just went up there looking for something in the middle of the plate and I was just trying to stay ready for the fastball," he said. "So I was hunting for something in my zone and got it both times."

The second baseman, batting second, grounded out in his next three plate appearances. But he got some support from his bat supplier, who hit right behind him. Tauchman also hit a pair of jacks, going back-to-back with McMahon in the third and leading off the fifth with his fifth of the season.

"It was cool to see him hit those today," McMahon said. "It gave me a chance to hang on to the bat [he gave me] a little longer." But not too much longer -- he broke the bat on his last swing of the game in the eighth.

"I was pretty upset about it," he admitted. "But we're going back home now and I'll have my own bats back again."

No. 11 Rockies prospect Tom Murphy added a solo shot in the seventh for the Isotopes' fifth dinger of the night. Albuquerque starter Antonio Senzatela (2-0) remained unbeaten after yielding three runs on five hits and a walk while fanning six in five innings.

Las Vegas did all of its scoring in the opening inning as Dominic Smith plated a run with a fielder's choice and Cody Asche lined a two-run double.