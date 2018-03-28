Rockies' McMahon makes big league roster

Ryan McMahon currently stands as team's No. 2 prospect . If things go well, soon he won't be a prospect at all.

"I wanted to show how I've matured in my game, my new approach, how I execute that," McMahon told MLB.com. "I think I did well. The guys believe in me. The coaches believe in me. So I'm excited for the season."

After posting a 1-for-29 line in three previous big league Spring Training stints, McMahon took off this year, batting .319/.365/.522 with two home runs and eight doubles in 69 at-bats across 30 games. That comes after a 2017 in which the natural third baseman hit .355/.403/.583 in 119 games between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque, earning his first Major League call on Aug. 12.

"I came to show what I was about, show that I'm here to work, play hard and play some good ball along the way," he said.

Offseason MiLB include

McMahon, baseball's No. 41 overall prospect, was drafted as a third baseman but has seen increasing time at first base, where he's likely to settle in at the Major League level. Colorado is set at the hot corner with five-time National League Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado, but first is relatively open. McMahon also saw action at second last year.

"We like there to be an opportunity to put them wherever there is a need, whether that need comes from an injury or we need somebody to take over that position or because somebody's not playing well," Colorado senior director of player development Zach Wilson said in MiLB.com's Rockies Prospect Primer last week. "Whatever it is, when the bat's ready, you like to have options defensively."

While he likely won't be part of the lineup in Thursday's opener at Arizona, that's as much due to the fact that Colorado will be facing left-hander Patrick Corbin as anything. The left-handed hitter is likely to split time at first base with righty Ian Desmond to begin the season.

"I think I'll be able to do whatever they ask me to do," McMahon said. "And I've got to stay ready, because I don't make the decisions. [Rockies manager] Bud Black does. Just stay ready and keep doing what I'm doing."

McMahon saw time in 17 big league games last year after being called up and went 3-for-19 (.158) with five walks and five strikeouts.