Grey's perfect game highlights weekly honors

The D-backs prospect was awarded the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Week award Tuesday after the Kane County right-hander threw a perfect game at Clinton on Sept. 1.

A perfect end to the season for Connor Grey just got a little bit sweeter.

Grey, a 23-year-old from Frewsburg, New York, said the perfecto was something he could only dream about.

"It was an unreal feeling," the D-backs prospect told MiLB.com. "Our first baseman, Eudy Ramos , was the first one to reach me and then the rest of the infielders and then the bullpen doused me in water. It's what you dream about as a pitcher. The goal every night is to give your team a chance to win, but this is an even better feeling than that."

Grey, the D-backs' 20th-round pick last summer out of St. Bonaventure, struck out eight and lowered his Midwest League ERA to 2.11 with the victory. He threw exactly 100 pitches, 70 for strikes.

"Once I got through the lineup again, I started to realize it," Grey said. "I was like, 'Oh, I got through the lineup again and I think I'm perfect.'"

Grey has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last 10 starts, spanning back to when he was in the Northwest League with Class A Short Season Hillsboro. He earned a promotion Aug. 1 but also briefly saw time this season at both Class A Advanced Visalia and Triple-A Reno.

The 2016 Pioneer League All-Star improved to 9-4 with a 2.87 ERA this season across 18 outings. He was previously the Northwest League's Pitcher of the Week on July 2.

"When I needed a big pitch, I went to my fastball," said Gray. "I was able to command it well tonight, so I was going heavy with the fastball."

