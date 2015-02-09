Dunning to Double-A: Right-hander promoted

Chicago promoted its sixth-ranked prospect to Double-A Birmingham on the heels of his great season start. The 23-year-old right-hander led the Carolina League with 31 strikeouts over a circuit-high 24 1/3 innings through four starts.

After 26 starts, a 3.35 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings at Class A Advanced Winston-Salem, Dane Dunning seemed ready for a new challenge. On Thursday, the White Sox agreed.

Dunning struck out at least seven batters in each of his four outings while going at least six innings in three of four. His 31-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio showed a vast improvement from his already-impressive 135-to-36 mark in 22 starts for the Dash in 2017.

The Florida product was drafted in the first round in 2016 by the Nationals before being traded to Chicago the following offseason along with fellows right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez in exchange for Adam Eaton. He started his White Sox career at Class A Kannapolis and earned a promotion after going 2-0 with a 0.35 ERA, 33 strikeouts and two walks over four starts.

MLB.com's No. 92 prospect features a plus fastball that reaches 96 mph along with an above-average slider and changeup and plus control, which has been on display since his Minor League debut with nearly five times as many strikeouts as walks in his career.