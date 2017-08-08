Danville trio combines on seven-inning no-no

Bruce Zimmermann has allowed four earned runs through the first 12 innings of his Minor League career. (Danville Braves)

By Chris Tripodi / MiLB.com | August 8, 2017 7:49 PM ET

Almost eight years to the day of their last no-hitter, the Rookie-level Danville Braves repeated the feat. Bruce Zimmermann and relievers Jacob Belinda and John Curtis combined to hold Bristol hitless over seven innings in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Danville's 5-0 victory at Boyce Cox Field. The no-no was the team's first since Aug. 11, 2009, when Cory Rasmus finished a doubleheader with a seven-inning gem.

Gameday box score Zimmermann, Atlanta's fifth-round pick in this year's Draft, struck out two and walked one over the first two innings. Belinda (4-0) struck out four in four perfect innings, and Curtis closed out the game with a perfect seventh, striking out Ben Bengtson and Huascar Fuentes on four pitches apiece to etch the trio's names in the Appalachian League history book. Braves No. 20 prospect Drew Waters went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to pace the offense, while Jeffrey Ramos and Riley Delgado added two knocks for Danville.

Chris Tripodi is an editor for MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @christripodi. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View Less