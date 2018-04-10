Varsho hits the gas pedal for Rawhide

Arizona's No. 6 prospect matched his professional best by driving in five of Class A Advanced Visalia's runs in a 7-1 victory over Lake Elsinore at Rawhide Ballpark.

"It was nice to go out there and have good at-bats," said the catcher who served as designated hitter and batted fifth. "I've kind of been struggling so far and my team has been picking me up. So I know my teammates always have my back when I'm struggling, and tonight the rest of the team kind of struggled. I'm happy I got to pick them up."

The former Wisconsin-Milwaukee standout gave the Rawhide a 2-1 lead with a two-out, two-run double to right field off right-hander Ronald Bolanos in the first inning.

"I was trying to think about what I've been working on lately and just try to get a pitch in my zone and put a good swing on it," Varsho said. "I've been working on my load, slowing myself down. I've been a little too jumpy. I'm trying to just slow down and let the ball come to me instead of trying to get to it."

In his next at-bat, again with two outs and two on, Varsho turned around a 2-2 pitch from righty Blake Rogers and deposited it over the scoreboard in right-center. Arizona's No. 5 prospect Marcus Wilson and Ramon Hernandez crossed the plate on the blast that put Visalia up 7-1 in the second.

"First time I seen that guy, and I thought he was gonna try to beat me with another high fastball," the Wisconsin native said. "I fouled off the previous pitch, but he put the next one a little lower and I got a good swing on it. I didn't get all of it, but I got enough of it to get it out."

The 68th pick of the competitive-balance round of the 2017 Draft spent last season at Class A Short Season Hillsboro. In 50 games with the Hops, Varsho compiled a .311/.368/.534 slash line with 16 extra-base hits -- including seven home runs and 39 RBIs. He collected five RBIs to match the career high he reached last year on July 5 and July 17.

"I have had five RBIs before, but very few times," the 21-year-old said. "And I don't really remember. I just take this game day by day."

Entering Monday, he was 3-for-12 with an RBI in his first three games with the Rawhide. His five RBIs on Monday marked the most by a Visalia player in a single game so far this year.

"This place is awesome, the fans are great," Varsho said. "I've been struggling a little, but it has been a fun place to play. The ball flies here. And with the way our pitchers go out and produce, it makes our hitting lineup better because we're not in the field that long. We get to hit a little more. Being in this lineup is a lot of fun."

Right-hander Connor Grey picked up the win after giving up one run on four hits over six innings.

Padres No. 17 prospect Hudson Potts belted a solo homer, his first of the year.